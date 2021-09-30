‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Allegedly Has Evidence That Brian Laundrie Is Alive Evading Capture

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman allegedly has evidence that Brian Laundrie is alive and is evading capture. TMZ reports that sources close to the search have stated that Chapman “obtained information” which indicated Laundrie may be hiding out “on a remote island.” As of Wednesday afternoon, Chapman and his team were on the island and searching, but due to the rough terrain things were progressing somewhat slowly.

The nation has been gripped by the story of Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito, who disappeared in late August/early September. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11, after not hearing from her for several days. According to reports, Petito and Laundrie had set off on a cross-country trip in June. Near the end of August, Petito reportedly began to be less communicative before sending one last text on Aug. 30, which her family questions the authenticity of, as they feel it may not have been sent by her. Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida on Sept. 1, but reportedly was unwilling to cooperate with police in the investigation of Petito’s disappearance. Authorities eventually discovered her body at a national park in Wyoming.

Laundrie’s family reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17. They told police that he’d left home on Sept. 14, with plans to visit a park in the area. There have been reported sightings of him around Florida and Alabama over the past two weeks. At this time his whereabouts remain unknown.

Chapman, famous for his televised bounty hunting, joined the search for Laundry only recently. Prior to joining, however, he spoke with Newsweek about how he would go about looking for the missing man. “We need to run his record,” Chapman told Newsweek. “We need to see what his background is, as far as domestic violence or anything else.” The longtime bounty hunter then added, “A lot of circumstances point towards him being the defendant.”

“To look at the case, so far, I haven’t got any info yet, inside info. But it seemed like she was very verbal when they got into arguments because there was people that heard her screaming at him,” Chapman said, referring to an altercation between Petito and Laundrie that ended in Utah police officers responding to a call about the pair fighting on the side of the road. “He went straight home to tell his parents what happened. And then he took off. So we got to look at his background, look at his record, know, his friends, his family. He’s not an experienced runner or criminal. Suicide is a very likely possibility-and it seems like he’s kind of an outdoors kid,” he said.