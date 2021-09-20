Gabby Petito’s Fiance Brian Laundrie’s Home Searched by FBI Day After Body Found

The FBI executed a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie Monday morning, the day after authorities in Wyoming announced they discovered a body that matched the description of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. The remains were discovered at Grand Teton National Park, which Petito and Laundrie visited in late August on their way to Yellowstone. When Laundrie returned to the North Port, Florida, home he shares with his parents on Sept. 1, Petito was not with him. Petito’s mother reported her missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie has been reported missing as well.

“The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FLrelevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation,” the agency’s Tampa office tweeted Monday morning. “No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation.” Laundrie’s parents were detained in an unmarked vehicle before they were let back inside the home during the search, a CBS News crew at the scene reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

BREAKING: Major police activity at Brian Laundrie home



FBI just arrived@nbc6 #GABBYPETITO pic.twitter.com/WEgydHolHs — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) September 20, 2021

CBS affiliate WTSP also reported that police taped off the Laundrie family home. Local reporters shot footage showing officers and FBI agents at the home with guns drawn. Meanwhile, North Port police said they would not plan a “major search” of Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County in their search for Laundrie. Last week, Laundrie was named a person of interest. His lawyer said his location is “currently unknown” and his parents have not seen him since Sept. 14.

On Sunday, the FBI Denver Field Office and Wyoming officials announced that human remains “consistent” with descriptions of Petito were discovered at Grand Teton National Park. The full forensic identification was not completed and no cause of death was determined, but Petito’s parents have been notified. Law enforcement officials did not take questions from reporters after the announcement, but they asked the public to continue to share any information that could help in the investigation.

Petito and Laundrie planned to chronicle a cross-country trip from Long Island, New York to Oregon on YouTube. They left New York in a white Ford Transit in July. Her last known contact with her family was in late August from the Wyoming national park, where the human remains were found. Moab, Utah police also released video from an Aug. 12 incident, when the couple was pulled over for speeding near Arches National Park. Petito was in tears in the video while officers questioned Laundrie. Neither of them faced criminal charges, but the two were separated that night. Petito slept in the van while Laundrie stayed at a motel.

On Sunday, Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, shared a photo of his daughter on Facebook, adding, “She touched the world.” The family’s attorney also issued a statement. “I would also like to personally thank the FBI, the Suffolk County Police Department, the North Port Police Department, and especially the Grand Teton Search and Rescue Team. Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents,” the statement read. “The family and I will be forever grateful.”