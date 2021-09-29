Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Is Closing in on Brian Laundrie

Duane “Dog” Chapman believes he’s closing in on Brian Laundrie, who has been missing for almost two weeks after the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Instagram Wednesday with a video from his team’s search for Laundrie, filmed earlier in the day at an unspecified island. “The search now is really on,” he says in the video. “The search has just begun.”

In the caption, Chapman continued, “Earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching. Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed. More to follow…”

Tuesday, Chapman received a tip that led him to a campsite he believed to be linked to Laundrie, which he claimed he could trace back to Laundrie’s parents. Chapman told Fox News his tip claimed that Laundrie’s parents spent the night in Fort De Soto Park with their son twice in early September, from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8. “They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here,” the reality personality said Monday. “We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate – that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp.”

“Allegedly, what we’re hearing, is two people left on the 8th. Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he’s been here for sure,” he added. Tuesday, Chapman took to Instagram to ask for tips from anyone who has information regarding Laundrie, writing in the caption, “Thanks for all of your help! For those that have asked, we are cooperating with law enforcement as we always do. We will not reveal any information that will jeopardize the case.”

“As of this post, we have NOT talked to the Laundrie family. We have NOT arranged to meet Brian Laundrie, though we’d welcome that,” he continued. “These rumors are the reason we decided to utilize our social media channels to share truthful information.” Laundrie was first named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance and was charged with bank fraud last week. Last Sunday, Petito’s body was found in Wyoming, with the medical examiner confirming her cause of death was homicide.