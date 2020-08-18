DNC 2020: Bill Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jill Biden to Speak on Night 2

✖

Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention 2020 includes some lauded speakers — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden. All three will speak at the virtual event as Americans prepare for former Vice President Joe Biden to accept the Democratic party's nomination for the presidency. They will try to set a unified tone going into the 2020 presidential election.

The DNC will be available to watch online or on many cable news outlets for interested Americans. The main event on Tuesday will be Dr. Jill Biden's speech at 10 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast live. The former second lady and wife of the presumptive nominee is an accomplished speaker, educator and a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) She will be the last speaker of the night, following on the heels of former presidents, lawmakers and legendary public figures.

The night begins with an 18-person chorus that will make up the night's keynote address. It includes Rep. Stacey Abrams and will air alongside an event called "Roll Call Across America. These segments will fill the time after 9 p.m., leading into individual speeches, some of which have been pre-recorded and some of which will be delivered by live broadcast.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will reportedly speak live, as will former Secretary of State John Kerry. Ocasio-Cortez's speech was pre-recorded, but it is still likely to feature prominently in live coverage of the event.

Other speakers include Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn Carter, as well as former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. It is not clear if Yang's speech will be live, but given his unique position in both politics and the media, he will likely be featured prominently as well.

Finally, former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates will speak live, followed directly by the former president, Clinton. All of these speakers are expected to address the cause of unifying the Democratic party and American voters in general to take an active role in their civic duties.

The list of speakers is significant, as they cannot be presumed to be vehement supporters of Biden already. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election and campaigned hard for him as the best person for the job. Her speech at the DNC will be significant if it can convince viewers that she and other Progressive Democrats are genuine in their support of Biden.