Donald Trump Unleashes Twitter Rant on Michelle Obama Following Her DNC Speech

Social media may be applauding it, but there is at least one person who was not a fan of former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night. On Tuesday morning, just hours after Obama condemned President Donald Trump and his leadership, the president took to Twitter to hit back, telling the former first lady to "sit back and watch."

In the first of a series of tweets, Trump requested that "somebody please explain" to Obama that "Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama." He claimed that Joe Biden, who is expected to accept the Democratic presidential nominee later this week, "was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement."

....My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

During her 18-minute address, Obama had criticized the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic, stating that "more than 150,000 people have died and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long." She noted that the pandemic "has left millions of people jobless" and "too many are struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent." Trump, however, hit back by directing attention to the Obama administration's response to the H1N1 Swine Flu outbreak. Although Trump stated that the Obama administration's response to the outbreak "was considered a weak and pathetic one," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists the death toll from H1N1 swine flu at 12,469. Meanwhile, the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 170,000.

Looking back into history, the response by the ObamaBiden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one. Check out the polling, it’s really bad. The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

In a final tweet, the president accused the Obama administration of "treason," referencing his long-held belief that Obama and the FBI illegally spied on him. Trump began the theory, dubbed "Spygate," in 2018, alleging the Obama administration placed a spy in his 2016 presidential campaign in order to help his then rival, Hillary Clinton. While Michael Horowitz, the inspector general of the Justice Department, has denied the allegations, reports that surfaced in January of 2020 questioned the legitimacy of the FBI's secret surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

At this time, Obama has not responded to the president's remarks. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to continue Tuesday with speeches from former President Bill Clinton and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, and one of Biden's former rivals, Senator Elizabeth Warren are scheduled to speak on Wednesday, with Biden set to give a speech on the final day of the DNC.