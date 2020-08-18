DNC 2020: Michelle Obama's Speech Has Americans Applauding
During the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama gave a speech that touched upon a variety of topics related to the Democratic party. In addition to addressing Americans about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the former First Lady also issued her support to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they head out on the campaign trail for the upcoming presidential election. Naturally, Obama's words resonated with many, and several individuals took to Twitter to weigh in on what she had to say during the DNC.
The DNC is set to take place over the next several days, with Biden set to accept the Democratic nomination for the presidency on Thursday. Initially, the event was to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the events during the convention have gone the virtual route. In July, Chasseny Lewis, a member of the convention committee, wrote a letter to congressional aides to let them know about the plans for the event. Lewis wrote, per CNN, "We have been working closely with state and local public health officials, as well (as) epidemiologists, and have come to the hard decision that members of Congress should not plan to travel to Milwaukee. No delegates will travel to Milwaukee and Caucus and Council meetings will take place virtually."
Americans finally got to see this virtual DNC on Monday night. Of course, Obama's speech was one of the main talking points amongst those who tuned in to the event.
Speaking Out
Michelle! Skin glowing, hair laid, Black girl magic shining! Telling it like it is. We miss you and Barack. #DNC2020 #DemConvention— Courtney (@cocoachic76) August 18, 2020
Everything
Michelle Obama is everything that is good with America. #DemConvention— Stefanie🇵🇷✨🐏 (@Stefffff_) August 18, 2020
The Receipts
Welp, my First Lady #MichelleObama is laying out the receipts. Call em out. #DemConvention— Michael Shaw 🇺🇸 🏳️🌈 🏉🏈⚽️🚲🌊 (@maikhil) August 18, 2020
Missing Her
#DemConvention Michelle! Miss her EVERY day. Great speech. #VoteBidenHarris2020 #DNC2020convention— Debbie Katz (@debkatz512) August 18, 2020
Bringing The Facts
Michelle is going in!!! #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/v32p5tVwki— Kim (@kimpersists) August 18, 2020
Nice To Hear
Good to hear someone with empathy. Thank you Flotus Obama. #DemConvention— Producer Al Sween (@AlSweenCN) August 18, 2020
A Note To End On
Michelle Obama closing out the night with a very earnest and important speech, wearing a necklace that says "VOTE" #DemConvention https://t.co/bRiJP8LPna— Nico Amatullo (@NicoAmatullo) August 18, 2020