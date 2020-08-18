DNC 2020: Michelle Obama's Speech Has Americans Applauding

During the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama gave a speech that touched upon a variety of topics related to the Democratic party. In addition to addressing Americans about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the former First Lady also issued her support to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they head out on the campaign trail for the upcoming presidential election. Naturally, Obama's words resonated with many, and several individuals took to Twitter to weigh in on what she had to say during the DNC.

The DNC is set to take place over the next several days, with Biden set to accept the Democratic nomination for the presidency on Thursday. Initially, the event was to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the events during the convention have gone the virtual route. In July, Chasseny Lewis, a member of the convention committee, wrote a letter to congressional aides to let them know about the plans for the event. Lewis wrote, per CNN, "We have been working closely with state and local public health officials, as well (as) epidemiologists, and have come to the hard decision that members of Congress should not plan to travel to Milwaukee. No delegates will travel to Milwaukee and Caucus and Council meetings will take place virtually."

Americans finally got to see this virtual DNC on Monday night. Of course, Obama's speech was one of the main talking points amongst those who tuned in to the event.