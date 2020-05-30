Derek Chauvin’s Wife Kellie Files for Divorce Following Murder Charge

George Floyd's death, which came after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, has sparked widespread outrage amongst those in the United States. On Friday, in the midst of protests and riots throughout the country, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder for his role in Floyd's passing. Now, ABC News has reported that Chauvin's wife, Kellie Chauvin, has filed for divorce in light of these recent events.

Kellie's attorneys from the Sekula Law Office said in a statement that she was seeking a "dissolution of her marriage" to Chauvin. The couple had no children together. But, Kellie is reportedly seeking protection and safety for herself, her kids, her elder parents, and her extended family amidst the news of Chauvin's arrest. Sekula Law Office's statement read, in part, "This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy."

As previously stated, on Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, an African-American man. His arrest came after a video emerged which showcased him pinning Floyd to the ground and kneeling on his neck. Prosecutors in the case have said that video showcases that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds, including two minutes and 53 seconds in which he was unresponsive. The incident, which occurred in Minneapolis on Monday evening, took place after officers were called to the scene for a "forgery in progress" call. All four officers involved in this incident, including Chauvin, have since been fired, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. ABC News reported that more arrests and charges are anticipated in this case, per Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman.

Civil rights attorney and personal injury lawyer Ben Crump has since been hired by Floyd's family to handle this case. He subsequently released a statement that read, "We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck. This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge."