Demi Rose Snaps 'Unforgettable' Swimsuit Photo During Maldives Getaway

Demi Rose is proving that her recent Maldives getaway was the trip of envy. In late November, the British Instagram model took to Instagram with yet another enviable snap from her vacation, which she said was truly "unforgettable." Shared on Nov. 24, the post showed the 25-year-old strutting the beach in a black swimsuit.

The image ignited the comments section, with many of Rose's followers jumping in to respond. With several people reacting with strings of fire emojis, one fan writing, "you look beautiful." Somebody else chimed in with, "the stunning and extraordinarily gorgeous demi rose at sunset," another adding, "so stunning." Somebody else simply wrote, "beauty."

Rose had made the trip to the Maldives in October amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Throughout her vacation, she frequently shared photos with her more than 15.3 million Instagram followers. In one post, she shared a quote attributed to Zen Shin reading, "a flower does not think of competing to the flower next to it. It just blooms." She also shared plenty of images of herself strolling the beach, and the posts haven't stopped since her return, with Rose sharing numerous post-vacation updates reflecting on the trip.

Rose, however, is living in a dreamy getaway even when she isn't on vacation, as she's currently calling Ibiza home. The model said that she made the decision to make the big move from London to Ibiza amid coronavirus-related lockdowns, which took a toll on her mental health. Speaking with the Evening Standard in a recent interview, Rose said that she "had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," and so she made the decision to go for a change of pace and scenery, and it's something she hasn't regretted.

"I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made," she said. "I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work. And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video."

Rose also offered advice for others struggling with mental health issues. She said that she is a firm believer of self-care and I am very much into books involving spirituality and enlightenment.” She also said that she has found help through music as well as meditation.