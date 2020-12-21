Demi Rose Turns Into 'Tomb Raider' Character Lara Croft in New African Safari Photo

✖

Model Demi Rose decided to give video game fans a look at what they are missing because she's been left out of the Tomb Raider series. While on location in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, Rose posed for some photos in a revealing black swimsuit, black baseball cap and knee-high boots.

While it's not officially a Lara Croft cosplay, Rose's caption for the photo indicates that the video game character was some inspiration. "Lara who?" she wrote, suggesting that she was beyond it.

Croft has been a fixture in gaming since the mid-90s when the original game debuted as one of the iconic early Playstation titles. The series has since been rebooted twice, with the original games known for Croft's pixelated short-shorts and buxom assets that inspired Rose's look. Today's game features a more realistic take on Croft, giving her clothing, tools and much more.

Still, the initial shorts and pistols Croft is popular. Angelina Jolie portrayed this version on the big screen twice in 2001 and 2003. Alicia Vikander took on the role in the latest film adaptations, inspired by the 2013 realistic reboot of the series.

Tomb Raider is not the only pop culture reference channeled by Rose during her African trip. Earlier in the week, the model showed off a Matrix-inspired look featuring a skin-tight bodysuit that unzipped, an oversized fur coat, and some more thigh-high boots made from crocodile hide. Rose called it one of her favorite looks in recent memory and her fans on Instagram seemed to agree.

The 25-year-old model also shared her new "love" in the form of a giraffe she fed while clad in a skin-tight tiger print dress. The long-necked animal seemed pleased with Rose and leaned in for a nibble of the leaves she held in her hand.

Rose currently consider Ibiza her home and doesn't hesitate to share her exploits on social media. It also seems like she is in a bubble of sorts with other models, far away from the pandemic and other aspects of the current world. But her decision to move to Ibiza was due to the virus and noted she, "had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things." So not a bad move in the end.