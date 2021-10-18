Demi Rose Sparks Engagement Rumors With Latest Revealing Snapshot

Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby posted a close-up look of a ring she wears, leading fans to speculate about an engagement, even though the ring wasn’t on her ring finger. It also appears to be the same ring she wears in many of her photos. The Oct. 4 post just gave a close-up look at the giant piece of jewelry she wears on her left middle finger.

Mawby, who has over 18.1 million followers, only included the word “Soft” in the caption. She also tagged the clothing company, Pretty Little Thing, with which she has a brand partnership. The location tag for the photo was Tulum, Mexico, where Mawby appears to have spent most of October. The British model posted a photo from outside the Beverly Hills Hotel on Oct. 14, so she is back in the U.S.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While a vast majority of the comments on the photo where fans leaving heart and fire emojis, The Blast found a few fans wondering if the ring was a hint about something serious. “Wedding ring? Congrats,” one wrote. “A RING!!!” another person simply wrote. However, the ring has appeared in many other photos Mawby has shared. It is even visible in a new picture she posted on Sunday from Laguna Beach, California.

Mawby, 26, is from Birmingham, England and has been modelling on social media for eight years. She dated DJ Chris Martinez in 2019, but they broke up after two years together. “Unfortunately, Demi and her boyfriend Chris Martinez have parted ways. They have ended as friends and continue to support each other throughout their careers. Demi is single and very happy working on her career in the USA,” a representative for Mawby told the Daily Mail recently.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat in June, Mawby said she uses her platform to “uplift people” after tragedy rocked her life. In 2019, her parents died just seven months apart. “I use [my platform] to uplift people because after what I’ve been through, I want people to have a more positive outlook on death and not see it as a bad thing,” she told Newsbeat.

She also never thought she would be famous for skimpy bikini photos. “I never expected this when I was younger, but it’s something that I’ve had to learn to live with,” Mawby said. “I always wanted to get into modelling and when I eventually got there I classed it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn’t have many friends at all.”

Some of her revenue comes from her sponsored posts, but she also recently joined the subscription site OnlyFans. She told Newsbeat she wanted to share videos of herself cooking or playing instruments in her underwear. “I’m finally taking more creative control and being artistic, I’m finding my shoots fun and they [the subscribers] are happy with what I’m putting on there,” she told Newsbeat. “It makes me feel empowered.”