Demi Rose Throws Back to the Beach After Sharing Sultry Citrus Easter Morning on Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby shared a few posts to ring in Easter, dropping a few sultry photos to please her fans and celebrate the holiday. Her latest even injects a bit of comedy into the entire situation on the beach.

In the photo posted Easter Sunday, Rose posted a throwback on the beach in Los Angeles featuring a glitzy pink bikini, a cuddly bunny rabbit and a very strange man apparently shouting the heavens in the background. "Happy Easter loves!" the model captioned the photo, adding a bunny emoji and some pink hearts.

"OMG this day," fellow model Kinsey wrote underneath in the comments. "Miss you!!!!" Rose would later reply, confirming the day in question and her good memories. "I remember it so clearly and us going wild in Erewhon," she wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji. "Miss you!!"

Rose preceded this throwback on Friday with a trio of snapshots in her kitchen, laying out her feeling for the weekend and what is apparently a very citrus-heavy tradition. "An Easter weekend morning," Rose wrote in the caption alongside an orange and lemon emoji. "I just want to say I love you Jesus. Thank you for all you did for us - an admirer."

The photo features Rose sitting on a kitchen table, peeling an orange while clad in a floral bikini bottom and knotted white shirt. Does this kitchen get use or is this just a standard photoshoot locale? It isn't clear, but Rose's knife wielding skills do cause some concern.

The Easter photos are the first snaps since Rose shared her attempt to transform into a sexy flower pot one week prior, succeeding in a way thanks to a see-through white corset and some creative placement.

"When you plant a seed of love, it is you that blossoms," Rose wrote in the caption of the post, including three photos that earned a lot of attention from her fans. "When you start believing you look like a flower vase and you start wearing flowers to prove a point," one fan joked over the shots, while many more heaped praise.