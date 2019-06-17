Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose Reveals Her Mother Passed Away at 63

Rapper Tyga‘s ex-girlfriend Demi Rose recently revealed that her mother recently passed away at the age of 63.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Rose took to Instagram on June 12 to reveal that her mother, Christine Mawby, but she did not share any specifics.

“Heaven gained an angel today. R.I.P. Mommy,” Rose wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post.

While the model did not share a regular post about the death of her mother, many of her fans have taken to some of her other recent photo posts to share their sympathy.

“I don’t know if you will see this, but your mom has been in my prayers for all of the last 5 years since we used to talk,” one person said. “My God comfort you in this time of grief and loss. My heart is deeply saddened for you.”

“I hope your okay, I’m so so sorry for your loss. Stay strong beautiful girl you’ve done her so proud,” someone else commented.

“Sorry for your loss, May she Rest In Peace with your Father. Praying for you,” another person wrote.

The news of Rose’s mother passing comes less than a year after her father Barrie Mawby also passed away. Barrie died in October 2018 at the age of 80.

After a few days, Rose returned to Instagram by sharing a photo of herself in a gold swimsuit and announcing that she is the “new face” of the Oh Polly swimsuit campaign.

That post has also brought out a number of well-wishers, with one person commenting, “So so proud of you! You are stronger than anyone will ever know and you killed this campaign! Edina and patsy baby.”

Rose and Tyga dated briefly a few years ago, but their whirlwind romance ended almost as soon as it began. The pair were rumored to be dating after Tyga split with Kylie Jenner, and many fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star felt like Rose was just replacement due to their similar appearances.

Rose previously addressed those comments, telling The Daily Mail, “I respect [Jenner] and never said anything bad about her. There are no bad vibes, between us, I think. People will always hate on me, I guess.”