Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in September 2023
September will be a big month for streaming subscribers as everything from 'Virgin River' Season 5 to the Kim Kardashian-starring 'American Horror Story: Delicate,' and even 'The Little Mermaid' arrive on streaming platform.
Leaves won't be the only things dropping this fall. As summer comes to a close and fall begins, all the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV – are saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall with long lists of new TV series, movies, and originals arriving in their libraries in September 2023.
Next month, Netflix will lead the pack with big additions. Netflix subscribers will not only be treated to Disenchantment Part 5 and Sex Education Season 4, marking the final seasons for the two hit Netflix original series, but also new seasons of Virgin River and Love Is Blind. Meanwhile, spooky seasons officially arrives at Hulu with Halloween-ready content including the new series The Other Black Girl, the Kaitlyn Dever-starring movie One Will Save You, and FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, this season starring Kim Kardashian, who will also appear in the new season of the Hulu original The Kardashians. Over at fellow Disney+ owned streamer Disney+, September will be marked by the streaming debut of Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, as well as new episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in September 2023.
Sept. 1
NETFLIX
A Day and a Half (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
Disenchantment: Part 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Friday Night Plan (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
Happy Ending (NL) – NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
MAX
42 (2013)
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Aliens in the Attic (2009)
Anna (2019)
Annabelle (2014)
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
Be Kind Rewind (2008)
Blade (1998)
Blade II (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Boyz n the Hood (1991)
Bullet To The Head (2013)
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People (1942)
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return (1999)
Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)
A Cinderella Story (2004)
Class Action (1991)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Critters (1986)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Date Night (2010)
Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Doctor Sleep (2019)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Dutch (1991)
The Exorcist (1973)
Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
Fast Food Nation (2006)
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Fire in the Sky (1993)
Firestorm (1998)
Friday (1995)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part II (1981)
Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Gangs of New York (2002)
Georgia Rule (2007)
The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
Heartburn (1986)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two (2019)
Juice (1992)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
The Mask (1994)
MI-5 (2015)
Millennium (1989)
Mommie Dearest (1981)
Ordinary Love (2020)
Out of the Furnace (2013)
Philomena (2013)
Post Grad (2009)
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)
Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)
Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
The Roads Not Taken (2020)
Sabrina (1995)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
She's Funny That Way (2015)
Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
Snitch (2013)
Source Code (2011)
Spy (2015)
Sunset Strip (2000)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
THX 1138 (1971)
Time After Time (1979)
Unfaithfully Yours (1984)
XXX (2002)
XXX: State of the Union (2005)
PRIME VIDEO
Arabian Nights (2000)
Spin City S1-S6 (1997)
The Wheel of Time Season 2 (2023)
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)
21 Grams (2004)
23:59 (2011)
A Bullet for Pretty Boy (1970)
A Force Of One (1979)
A Man Called Sarge (1990)
A Matter of Time (1976)
A Rage to Live (1965)
Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
After Midnight (1989)
Alakazam the Great (1961)
Alex Cross (2012)
All About My Mother (2000)
Amazons Of Rome (1963)
American Ninja (1985)
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
Anaconda (1997)
And Your Name Is Jonah (1979)
Angel Eyes (2001)
Apartment 143 (2012)
April Morning (1988)
Are You In The House Alone? (2022)
Army of Darkness (1993)
As Above, So Below (2014)
Back to School (1986)
Bad Education (2020)
Bad News Bears (2005)
Bailout At 43,000 (1957)
Balls Out (2015)
Beer (1985)
Behind the Mask (1999)
Belly Of An Architect (1990)
Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981)
Bewitched (2005)
Billion Dollar Brain (1967)
Blow (2001)
Body Slam (1987)
Born to Race (2011)
Bowling For Columbine (2002)
Boy of the Streets (1937)
Breakdown (1997)
Brides of Dracula (1960)
Brigadoon (1954)
Broken Embraces (2010)
Buster (1988)
Calendar Girl Murders (1984)
California Dreaming (1979)
Campus Rhythm (1943)
Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954)
Carpool (1996)
Carry on Columbus (1992)
Carve Her Name with Pride (1958)
Chasing Papi (2003)
Cheerleaders Beach Party (1978)
Children Of Men (2007)
Child's Play (2019)
China Doll (1958)
Chrome and Hot Leather (1971)
Cocaine: One Man's Seduction (1983)
Committed (2000)
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Condor (1986)
Confidence Girl (1952)
Courage Mountain (1990)
Crossplot (1969)
Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966)
Curse of the Undead (1959)
Cycle Savages (1969)
Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc. (1971)
Damned River (1989)
Dancers (1987)
Danger in Paradise (1977)
Dangerous Love (1988)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Defiance (2009)
Deja Vu (2006)
Desert Sands (1955)
Desperado (1995)
Detective Kitty O'Day (1944)
Detective School Dropouts (1986)
Devil (2010)
Devil's Eight (1969)
Diary of a Bachelor (1964)
Dogs (1977)
Don't Worry, We'll Think of a Title (1966)
Double Trouble (1992)
Down The Drain (1990)
Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype (1980)
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me To Hell (2009)
Driving Miss Daisy (1990)
Dust 2 Glory (2017)
Edge of Darkness (2010)
Eight Men Out (1988)
Eight on the Lam (1967)
Electra Glide In Blue (1973)
Elephant Tales (2006)
Europa Report (2013)
Evil Dead (2013)
Explosive Generation (1961)
Extraction (2015)
Face/Off (1997)
Fanboys (2009)
Fashion Model (1945)
Fatal Charm (1978)
Fearless Frank (1969)
Finders Keepers (2014)
Flight That Disappeared (1961)
Flight to Hong Kong (1956)
Fools Rush In (1997)
For The Love of Aaron (1994)
For The Love of It (1980)
For Those Who Think Young (1964)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
From Hollywood to Deadwood (1989)
Frontera (2014)
Fury on Wheels (1971)
Gambit (1967)
Ghost Story (1981)
Gigli (2003)
Grace Quigley (1985)
Grievous Bodily Harm (1988)
Hangfire (1991)
Haunted House (2023)
Hawks (1989)
Hell Drivers (1958)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
Hollywood Harry (1986)
Honeymoon Limited (1935)
Hostile Witness (1969)
Hot Under The Collar (1991)
Hotel Rwanda (2005)
Hugo (201)
I Am Durán (2019)
I Saw the Devil (2010)
I'm So Excited! (2013)
Inconceivable (2017)
Innocent Lies (1995)
Intimate Strangers (2006)
Invisible Invaders (1959)
It Rains In My Village (1968)
Jarhead (2005)
Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011)
Joyride (2022)
Juan Of The Dead (2012)
Kalifornia (1993)
Khyber Patrol (1954)
La Bamba (1987)
Labou (2009)
Lady In A Corner (1989)
Ladybird, Ladybird (1995)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde (2003)
Legend Of Johnny Lingo (2003)
Little Dorrit (Part 1) (1988)
Little Dorrit (Part 2) (1988)
Little Sweetheart (1989)
Lost Battalion (1960)
Mama (2013)
Mandrill (2009)
Masters Of The Universe (1987)
Matchless (1967)
Meeting At Midnight (1944)
Men's Club (1986)
Mfkz (2018)
Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)
Miss All American Beauty (1982)
Mission of the Shark (1991)
Mixed Company (1974)
Mystery Liner (1934)
National Lampoon's Movie Madness (1983)
New York Minute (2004)
Nicholas Nickleby (2002)
Night Creatures (1962)
No (2012)
Observe and Report (2009)
Octavia (1984)
October Sky (1999)
Of Mice and Men (1992)
One Man's Way (1964)
One Summer Love (1976)
Operation Atlantis (1965)
Overkill (1996)
Panga (1990)
Passport To Terror (1989)
Phaedra (1962)
Play Misty For Me (1971)
Portrait Of A Stripper (1979)
Powaqqatsi (1988)
Predator: The Quietus (1988)
Private Investigations (1987)
Prophecy (1979)
Pulse (2006)
Quinceanera (1960)
Raiders of the Seven Seas (1953)
Red Dawn (1984)
Red Eye (2005)
Red Riding Hood (1988)
Red River (1948)
Reform School Girls (1969)
Riddick (2013)
Riot in Juvenile Prison (1959)
River of Death (1989)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky II (1979)
Rose Garden (1989)
Roxanne(1987)
Rumble Fish (1983)
Runaway Train (1985)
Running Scared (2006)
Safari 3000 (1982)
Season Of Fear (1989)
Secret Window (2004)
Sense And Sensibility (1996)
Sergeant Deadhead (1965)
Seven Hours to Judgment (1988)
Sharks' Treasure (1975)
She's Out of My League (2010)
She's the One (1996)
Sin Nombre (2009)
Sinister (2012)
Slamdance (1987)
Snitch (2013)
Son of Dracula (1943)
Space Probe Taurus (1965)
Spanglish (2004)
Spell (1977)
Stardust (2007)
Step Up (2006)
Sticky Fingers (1988)
Stigmata (1999)
Sugar (2009)
Summer Rental (1985)
Surrender (1987)
Sword Of The Valiant (1984)
Tangerine (2015)
Tenth Man (1988)
The Adventures Of Gerard (1978)
The Adventures Of The American Rabbit (1986)
The Assisi Underground (1986)
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Black Dahlia (2006)
The Black Tent (1957)
The Bourne Identity (2002)
The Bourne Legacy (2012)
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
The Break-Up (2006)
The Cat Burglar (1961)
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
The Clown and the Kid (1961)
The Diary of a High School Bride (1959)
The Dictator (2012)
The Evictors (1979)
The Fake (1953)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Final Alliance (1990)
The Finest Hour (1991)
The Frog Prince (1988)
The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966)
The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)
The Late Great Planet Earth (1979)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
The Little Vampire (2017)
The Living Ghost (1942)
The Locusts (1997)
The Machinist (2004)
The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery (1975)
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
The Mighty Quinn (1989)
The Misfits (1961)
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
The Mouse on the Moon (1963)
The Mummy (1932)
The Naked Cage (1986)
The Night They Raided Minsky's (1968)
The Possession (2012)
The Prince (2014)
The Program (1993)
The Ring (2002)
The Sacrament (2014)
The Savage Wild (1970)
The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)
The Sharkfighters (1956)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
The Winds of Kitty Hawk (1978)
The Wolf Man (1941)
The Young Savages (1961)
Three Came To Kill (1960)
Three Kinds of Heat (1987)
Through Naked Eyes (1983)
Time Limit (1957)
To Catch a Thief (1955)
Tough Guys Don't Dance (1987)
Track of Thunder (1967)
Transformations (1991)
Transporter 3 (2008)
Trollhunter (2011)
True Heart (1996)
Underground (1970)
Unholy Rollers (1972)
Unsettled Land (1989)
V/H/S (2012)
War, Italian Style (1967)
Warriors Five (1962)
We Still Kill the Old Way (1968)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)
Where the River Runs Black (1986)
Wild Bill (1995)
Wild Racers (1968)
Wild Things (1998)
Windows (1980)
Woman Of Straw (1964)
Young Racers (1963)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
HULU
27 Dresses
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
A Knight's Tale (2001)
An Education (2009)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Breaking Up (1997)
Chronicle (2012)
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
The Deep End Of The Ocean (1999)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Double Platinum (1999)
Dragonball: Evolution (2009)
Easy Virtue (2009)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Experiment (2010)
The Good Son (1993)
The Grudge 2 (2006)
Hail Caesar! (2016)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
Johnson Family Vacation (2004)
Just Married (2003)
Killers (2010)
Larry Crowne (2011)
The Last King of Scotland (2006)
The Lego Movie (2014)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)
Little Fockers (2010)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Melancholia (2011)
Moving On (2022)
The Omen (2006)
Once Upon a Time - Complete Series
One Piece – Seasons 9-10
The Possession (2012)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Robin Hood (2018)
Seven (1995)
Simulant (2023)
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Transporter (2002)
Transporter 2 (2002)
Transporter 3 (2008)
True Lies (1994)
We Bought a Zoo (2011)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
Wild Hogs (2007)
PEACOCK
3:10 to Yuma, 2007*
The 4th Quarter: Legacy, 2023
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*
Amityville 3-D, 1983*
The Amityville Harvest, 2020*
The Amityville Moon, 2021*
Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*
Amityville Uprising, 2022*
The Bad Guys, 2022*
Bad Teacher, 2011*
Ben Is Back, 2018
Billy Madison, 1995
The Birds, 1963
The Bone Collector, 1998
Bride of Chucky, 1998*
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Bulletproof, 1996
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997
Casper's Scare School, 2006
Chicken Run, 2000*
Child's Play 2, 1990*
Child's Play 3, 1991*
The Christmas Train, 2017
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009
Conan the Barbarian, 2011
Cult of Chucky, 2017*
Curse of Chucky, 2013*
Cut, Color, Murder, 2022
Dawn of the Dead, 2004*
The Dead Don't Die, 2019*
Dead Silence, 2007
Desperado, 1995
Despicable Me 3, 2017
A Dog Named Christmas, 2009
Dracula, 1979
Duplicity, 2009
Easy A, 2010*
Enchanted Christmas, 2017
Erin Brockovich, 2000
The Expendables, 2010
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
Fallen Angel, 1998
The Fault in Our Stars, 2014
Frenzy, 1972
The Frighteners, 1996
The Funhouse, 1981
Friday Night Lights, 2004
Get Out, 2017
Ghostbusters, 1984*
Ghostbusters II, 1989*
The Grudge 2, 2006
The Grudge 3, 2009
Halloween II, 1981*
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*
Halloween, 2018
Happy Death Day 2U, 2019
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Hollow Man, 2000*
Hollow Man 2, 2006*
Hypnotic, 2023*
I Spy, 2002*
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*
John Wick, 2014*
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*
Just One Kiss, 2022
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge, 2015
Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge Part 2, 2016
Land of the Dead, 2005
Larry Crowne, 2011
The Last Exorcism, 2010
Leatherheads, 2008
The Legend of Zorro, 2005
Life, 1999
Love Happens, 2009
Love in the Sun, 2019
Machete, 2010
Madagascar, 2005*
Marnie, 1964
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix Resurrections, 2021
Mercy, 2014
A Midnight Kiss, 2018
Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted, 2015
Ms. Matched, 2016
The Mummy, 1999*
The Mummy Returns, 2001*
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
The Mummy, 2017*
Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016
Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016
My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002
Notting Hill, 1999
November Christmas, 2010
The Other Guys, 2010
Patient Zero, 2018*
Penguins of Madagascar, 2014*
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
Pitch Perfect 2, 2015*
Playing Cupid: 2021
The Possession, 2023
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho 1998
Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Rally Road Racers, 2023
Remember Sunday, 2013
Rudy, 1993
The Rundown, 2003
Saboteur, 1942
Salt, 2010*
Saw, 2004
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
The Scorpion King, 2002*
A Season for Miracles, 1998
The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
Seed of Chucky, 2004*
Shadow of a Doubt, 1943
Shocker, 1989
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground, 2017
Silver Bells, 2005
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Slither, 2006
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
South Beach Love, 2021
Stranded in Paradise, 2014
Taking a Shot at Love, 2021
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
The Tale of Despereaux, 2008
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 2011
The Thing, 1982
Thirst, 2009
To Catch a Spy, 2021
An Uncommon Grace, 2017
United 93, 2006*
Us, 2019
Videodrome, 1983
The Visit, 2015*
Village of the Damned, 1995
What to Expect When You're Expecting, 2012*
The Wolfman, 2010
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
IndyCar – Portland, OR – Practice 1
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 7
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour Portland Classic – Round 2
Premier League Match Week 4
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)
TODAY Citi Concert Series – Darius Rucker (NBC)
Sept. 2
NETFLIX
Love Again
MAX
The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Big Ten College Football – East Carolina at Michigan
Big Ten College Football – West Virginia at Penn State
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Diamond League Track & Field – Xiamen, CH
IndyCar – Portland, OR – Final Practice
IndyCar – Portland, OR – Practice 2
IndyCar – Portland, OR – Qualifying
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 8
Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour Portland Classic – Round 3
Notre Dame Football v. Tennessee State
Premier League Match Week 4
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Walker Cup 2023 Golf – Day 1
WWE Payback (English and Spanish)
Sept. 3
NETFLIX
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf? (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
The Menu (2022)
Ready Player One (2018)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
INDY NXT Race – Portland, OR
IndyCar Race – Portland, OR
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 9
Love In the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)
LPGA Tour Portland Classic – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Darlington
Premier League Match Week 4
Viña del Mar 2023, New Episode (Telemundo)
Walker Cup Golf – Day 2
Sept. 4
MAX
Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)
Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV)
HULU
The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Celebrity Game Face, Season 4, New Episodes (E!)
Chucky, Season 2, 8 Episodes
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
TODAY (NBC)~
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
Sept. 5
NETFLIX
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs – NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)
See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)
Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC)
DISNEY+
All Wet
Trolley Troubles
PRIME VIDEO
One Shot: Overtime Elite (2023)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 10
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Sept. 6
NETFLIX
6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Infamy (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES
Predators (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Reporting For Duty (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tahir's House (SA)- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)
Max (2015)
DISNEY+
9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)
The Little Mermaid
I Am Groot (Season 2) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 4
HULU
Never Let Him Go – Complete Docuseries
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 11
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 7
NETFLIX
Dear Child (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
What If (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Devil's Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)
Does Murder Sleep? (ID)
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)
Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel)
Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)
Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)
Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)
Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)
PRIME VIDEO
Single Moms Club (2014)
HULU
The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
9/11: Escape From the Towers
9/11: Four Flights
9/11: I Was There
9/11: Inside Air Force One
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023 – Season 1
My So Called Simple Life – Season 1
Zombie House Flipping - Seasons 3-4
Taurus (2022)
PEACOCK
2023 NFL Kickoff Game – Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs (English and Spanish)
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
DP World Tour – Horizon Irish Open – Round 1
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 12
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 1
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Sept. 8
NETFLIX
A Time Called You (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Body (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Spy Ops – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
DISNEY+
2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)
The Barn Dance
Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special)
Bone Trouble
George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)
Merbabies
Mickey's Kangaroo
Playful Pluto
Pluto, Junior
Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka - Premiere
APPLE TV+
The Changeling Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Sitting in Bars with Cake (2023)
HULU
97 Minutes (2023)
The Friendship Game (2022)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Boxed In 2, 2023
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Diamond League Track & Field – Brussels, BE
DP World Tour – Horizon Irish Open – Round 2
IndyCar – Laguna Seca, CA – Practice 1
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 13
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 2
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR Champions – Ascension Charity Classic – Round 1
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – France v. New Zealand
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
TODAY Citi Concert Series – Olivia Rodrigo (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 9
MAX
Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
HULU
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten College Football – Charlotte at Maryland
Big Ten College Football – Delaware at Penn State
Dateline, Season 31, New Episodes (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
DP World Tour – Horizon Irish Open – Round 3
Guiding Emily, 2023 (Hallmark)
INDY NXT Race – Laguna Seca, CA
IndyCar – Laguna Seca, CA – Practice 2
IndyCar – Laguna Seca, CA – Qualifying
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 14
Liga MX – Chivas v. Leon
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Round 3
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Kansas
PGA TOUR Champions – Ascension Charity Classic – Round 2
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Australia v. Georgia
Rugby World Cup 2023 – England v. Argentina
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Ireland v. Romania
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Italy v. Namibia
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
SuperMX – Race Day Live – Charlotte
SuperMX – SMX Playoff 1 – Charlotte
U.S. Men's Soccer v. Uzbekistan (Spanish)
Sept. 10
MAX
FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)
Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)
HULU
Corsage (2022)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
DP World Tour – Horizon Irish Open – Final Round
Fourth Down and Love, 2023 (Hallmark)
INDY NXT Race 2 – Laguna Seca, CA
IndyCar – Laguna Seca, CA – Final Warm-up
IndyCar Race – Laguna Seca, CA
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 15
LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship – Final Round
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Kansas
NYRR 5th Ave Mile
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
PGA TOUR Champions – Ascension Charity Classic – Final Round
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Japan v. Chile
Rugby World Cup 2023 – South Africa v. Scotland
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Wales v. Fiji
Sunday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (English and Spanish)
Viña del Mar 2023, New Episode (Telemundo)
Sept. 11
MAX
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)
The Faking Dead
HULU
That's So Raven - Complete Series
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
Sept. 12
NETFLIX
Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here - NETFLIX COMEDY
The Wolf of Wall Street
PRIME VIDEO
Inside (2023)
Kelce (2023)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 16
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
U.S. Men's Soccer v. Oman (Spanish)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 13
NETFLIX
Class Act (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Freestyle (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
Wrestlers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)
Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)
Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)
Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network)
Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)
Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes) Titles
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Premiere
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 5
APPLE TV+
The Morning Show Season 3
HULU
The Magic Flute (2022)
The Other Black Girl - Season 1
Welcome to Wrexham – Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 17
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 14
NETFLIX
Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) – NETFLIX FILM
Once Upon a Crime (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
Thursday's Widows (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV)
PRIME VIDEO
Thursday Night Football (2023)
HULU
Court Cam – Season 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 7
Girl in the Closet
Montecito: Dance Wives of California - Season 1
Phrogging: Hider in My House - Season 1
Top Shot - Seasons 1-2
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
DP World Tour – BMW PGA Championship – Round 1
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 7, Episode 7
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation – Round 1
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 18
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR Tour Fortinet Championship – Round 1
Rugby World Cup 2023 – France v. Uruguay
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 15
NETFLIX
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
El Conde (CL) – NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Intervention: Season 22
Love at First Sight - NETFLIX FILM
Miseducation (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Pacific
Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES
Wipeout Part 1
MAX
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)
WB 100th Behind The Shield
DISNEY+
Lang Lang Plays Disney+ – Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Wilderness (2023)
Written in the Stars (2023)
A Million Miles Away (2023)
HULU
The Burning Plain (2008)
Europa Report (2013)
Frontera (2014)
The Good Doctor (2011)
I Melt With You (2011)
Love, Simon (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Robots (2023)
Two Lovers (2008)
The Wrecking Crew (2008)
World's Greatest Dad (2009)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
It Came from Outer Space, 1953
The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
DP World Tour – BMW PGA Championship – Round 2
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula's Daughter, 1936
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Fast & Furious 6, 2013
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019
Fast X, 2023
The Fate of the Furious, 2017
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
Frankenstein, 1931
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man's Revenge, 1944
The Invisible Woman, 1940
Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation – Round 2
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 19
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Mummy's Curse, 1944
The Mummy's Ghost, 1944
The Mummy's Hand, 1940
The Mummy's Tomb, 1942
My Son, 2021
Night Monster, 1942
PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship – Roud 2
PGA TOUR Champions Sanford International – Round 1
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
The Raven,1935
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – New Zealand v. Namibia
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Werewolf of London, 1935
Sept. 16
NETFLIX
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
MAX
Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Buffaloed (2019)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten College Football – Syracuse at Purdue
Big Ten College Football – Washington at Michigan State
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series – Ricoh Woodbine Mile
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
DP World Tour – BMW PGA Championship – Round 3
HBCU New York Classic – Morehouse College vs. Albany State
IMSA – Indianapolis – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
IMSA – Indianapolis – Michelin Pilot Challenge
IMSA – Indianapolis – Porsche Carrera Cup
Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation – Round 3
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 20
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Is In The Air, 2023 (Hallmark)
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Bristol
Notre Dame Football v. Central Michigan
PGA TOUR – Tour Fortinet Championship – Round 3
PGA TOUR – Champions Sanford International – Round 2
Premier League Match Week 5
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Ireland v. Tonga
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Samoa v. Chile
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Wales v. Portugal
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
SuperMX – Race Day Live – Chicago
SuperMX – SMX Playoff 2 – Chicago
Sept. 17
MAX
Building Roots (HGTV)
Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Diamond League Track & Field – Diamond League Final/Prefontaine Classic – Eugene, OR – #2
DP World Tour – BMW PGA Championship – Final Round
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episodes (MSNBC)
IMSA – Indianapolis – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
IMSA – Indianapolis – Porsche Carrera Cup
IMSA – Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation – Final Round
La Vuelta a Espana – Stage 21
Notes of Autumn, 2023 (Hallmark)
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
PGA TOUR – Tour Fortinet Championship – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Champions Sanford International – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 5
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Australia v. Fiji
Rugby World Cup 2023 – England v. Japan
Rugby World Cup 2023 – South Africa v. Romania
Sing, 2016
Sunday Night Football – Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (English and Spanish)
Sept. 18
NETFLIX
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Chico Virtual (2023)
Double Cultura (2023)
El Carrito (2023)
Keep/Delete (2023)
La Macana (2023)
Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023)
Un Pequeño Corte (2023)
HULU
Bad Axe (2022)
Men in Black: International (2019)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notes of Autumn, 2023 (Hallmark)
Premier League Match Week 5
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
Sept. 19
NETFLIX
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer - NETFLIX COMEDY
The Saint of Second Chances - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PRIME VIDEO
A Thousand and One (2023)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 20
NETFLIX
Hard Broken (LB) – NETFLIX SERIES
New Amsterdam: Season 5
MAX
Naked Attraction
DISNEY+
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 6
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – Premiere
APPLE TV+
The Super Models Premiere
HULU
I Can See Your Voice - Season 3 Premiere
Name That Tune - Season 3 Premiere
Sword Art Online: Alicization - Season 2 (DUBBED)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Italy v. Uruguay
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episodes (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 21
NETFLIX
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) – NETFLIX SERIES
Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
American Sniper (2014)
Blippi Wonders, Season 3
Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel)
Young Love (Max Original)
HULU
American Horror Story: Delicate – Part 1 Premiere
Forged in Fire - Seasons 5, 9
Sanctuary (2022)
Sleeping with a Killer - Season 1
The Real SVU - Season 1
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
UFOs: The White House Files
UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship – Round 1
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – France v. Namibia
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 22
NETFLIX
The Black Book (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Spy Kids: Armageddon - NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel)
Guy's All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network)
Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW)
PRIME VIDEO
Cassandro (2023)
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (2023)
HULU
iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream
Law & Order: SVU – Season 24
No One Will Save You
PEACOCK
2023 Solheim Cup – Day 1
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship – Round 2
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR Champions – PURE Insurance Championship – Round 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Argentina v. Samoa
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
TODAY Citi Concert Series – Kelly Clarkson (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 23
MAX
Paris Can Wait (2017)
HULU
The Almond and the Seahorse (2022)
iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream
What's Love Got to Do With It? (2022)
PEACOCK
2023 Solheim Cup – Day 2
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten College Football
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major, 2023 (Hallmark)
Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship – Round 3
Liga MX – Chivas v. Pachuca
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Notre Dame Football v. Ohio State
PGA TOUR Champions – PURE Insurance Championship – Round 2
Premier League Match Week 6
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – England v. Chile
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Georgia v. Portugal
Rugby World Cup 2023 – South Africa v. Ireland
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
SuperMX – Race Day Live – Los Angeles
SuperMX – SuperMotorcross World Championship Final – Los Angeles
Sept. 24
MAX
Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
2023 Solheim Cup – Final Day
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episodes (MSNBC)
Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship – Final Round
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Texas
Peacock Sunday NFL Final
PGA TOUR Champions – PURE Insurance Championship – Final Round
Premier League Match Week 6
Retreat to You, 2023 (Hallmark)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Scotland v. Tonga
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Wales v. Australia
Sunday Night Football – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (English and Spanish)
U.S. Women's Soccer v. South Africa (Spanish)
Sept. 25
NETFLIX
Little Baby Bum: Music Time – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS)
Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network)
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network)
HULU
Krapopolis – Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Live From the Ryder Cup 2023
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Protégé, 2021
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
Sept. 26
NETFLIX
Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network)
Savior Complex (HBO Original)
PRIME VIDEO
The Fake Sheikh (2023)
HULU
Kitchen Nightmares – Season 8 Premiere
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test – Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House,Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Irrational, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)
Live From the Ryder Cup 2023
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 27
NETFLIX
Encounters – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Overhaul (BR) – NETFLIX FILM
Street Flow 2 (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID)
DISNEY+
To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)
Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 7
HULU
Love in Fairhope - Season 1
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Live From the Ryder Cup 2023
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Uruguay v. Namibia
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
TODAY (NBC)~
U.S Open Cup – Final (Spanish)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 28
NETFLIX
Castlevania: Nocturne – NETFLIX SERIES
Love is in the Air (AU) – NETFLIX FILM
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original)
The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
HULU
The Kardashians – Season 4 Premiere
The Masked Singer – Season 10 Premiere
Snake Oil - Series Premiere
Abducted – The Mary Stauffer Story
Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home - Season 1
Storage Wars – Seasons 1-2
Surviving Marriage - Season 1
They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back – Season 1
The Accountant (2016)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dino Pops, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)
Live From the Ryder Cup 2023
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
People's Choice Country Awards
People's Choice Country Awards Backstage
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Japan v. Samoa
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 29
NETFLIX
Choona (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
Do Not Disturb (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Nowhere (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury - NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Who's Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN)
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios Legends - "Variants" and "TVA"
Disney+'s Launchpad (Season 2) – New Shorts Streaming – "Beautiful, FL," "The Ghost," "Black Belts," "Maxine," "Project CC," and "The Roof"
PRIME VIDEO
Gen V (2023)
HULU
Hell's Kitchen - Season 22 Premiere
Lego Masters - Season 4 Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race - Season 10
Sweetwater (2023)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2 (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Live From the Ryder Cup 2023
LPGA Tour – Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – Round 1
Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – New Zealand v. Italy
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)
TODAY (NBC)~
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Sept. 30
MAX
Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Big Ten College Football
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Girls Trip, 2017
Live From the Ryder Cup 2023
LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – Round 2
Mystery Island, 2023 (Hallmark)
Premier League Match Week 7
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Argentina v. Chile
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Fiji v. Georgia
Rugby World Cup 2023 – Scotland v. Romania
Ryder Cup – Day 2
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
WWE – NXT No Mercy (English and Spanish)