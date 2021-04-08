Demi Rose Takes Fans to 'Another World' With Barely There Look in New Photo

✖

Demi Rose Mawby continues to bring the glamorous vibes to Instagram, and her latest photo may just be one of her most stunning ones yet. On Wednesday, Mawby posted a photo of herself wearing a simple sarong around her waist. In her caption for the snap, the social media influencer, who boasts over 16 million followers on Instagram, said that she was taking her fans to another place in the world with her photo.

Mawby put her assets on full display in her latest photo. Additionally, she also gave her fans a look at her new hairstyle, which included her sporting golden locks and bangs. Mawby captioned the photo by noting that her sarong, which was the only thing she was wearing for the snap, was from the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. She wrote, "Take you to another world, if you, @prettylittlething." Like many of her other photos, she tagged the location as Ibiza, which is where she has been residing for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, published in September 2020, Mawby opened up about why she decided to move to Ibiza. She explained to the outlet that she had been spending lockdown in London towards the beginning of the pandemic. Once that initial lockdown was lifted, the social media influencer decided to take the leap to Ibiza for the sake of her mental health.

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me," Mawby shared. "I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made." She continued to explain why moving to Ibiza was the right thing for her to do, adding, "I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work. And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video."