Demi Rose Taps Into Her 'Divine Essence' With Sunny, Sultry Beach Photos

Demi Rose Mawby has followers calling her an "angel" after the model and influencer shared a new series of seaside shots tapping into her "divine essence" in Ibiza. The 26-year-old Instagram model, who boasts 16.3 million followers on the social media platform, posed in the sand and on a swing as she sported a tiny black bikini bottom and tan tie top tantalizingly left open for her sultry shoot.

"Just tapping into my divine essence," she captioned the photos. Mawby's followers were quick to praise her for the shots, with one asking, "Are you an angel??" Another chimed in that she was "absolutely flawless" and yet another asked, "How do you manage to look so gorgeous every time?"

Mawby's life in Ibiza has been well-documented on social media as she's settled into her new idyllic Spanish home after her big move away from her U.K. home amid the coronavirus pandemic, which she said was affecting her mental health at a certain point. She explained in an interview with The Evening Standard back in September 2020, "During the lockdown, I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things."

Feeling "very sad," Mawby continued that once the lockdown was lifted, she decided to move to Ibiza, which she called "one of the best choices" she's made in her life. Settling in wasn't difficult for the outgoing model, who said she has "loads of friends" in her new home and has been enjoying the beautiful weather and backdrops of Ibiza, which she said was "perfect" for her modeling work.

Having lost both parents back-to-back in 2018, Mawby was open about her mental health during the interview, admitting she might come across more confident on social media than she is behind closed doors. "I’ve been through a lot of trauma but in some ways through it I have become so much stronger, which is probably reflected on my social media and in the confident messages I post," she explained. "However, behind closed doors there’s been a lot of torment and I suppose I have turned that into a positive as I feel I have been through so much nothing can push me down again."