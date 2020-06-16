Possible US DDoS Attack Is Reminding People of 'Live Free or Die Hard'
Monday's apparent DDoS attack on the U.S. has caused quite a stir online. The attack, which is designed to overwhelm certain websites and online services with traffic and rendering them unusable, did so with social media sites like Instagram as well as cellular networks like T-Mobile.
While Twitter, which seemed to be largely unaffected, became the place for people to vent their frustrations, a few users pointed out the similarity between Monday's attack and Live Free or Die Hard. The 2007 action flick was the fourth installment in the Die Hard series, and pairs John McClane (Bruce Willis) with hacker Matt Farrell (Justin Long) to stop a group of cyber-terrorists determined to upend safeguards in the U.S. government. The film featured the expected amount of shootouts and explosions for a Die Hard flick, but this time with added tech. It was based on a 1997 article in Wired titled "A Farewell to Arms," which details a kind of coordinated attack on that could disrupt an entire country's transportation, telecommunications, financial and utility infrastructures.
This type of attack in the film was known as a "fire sale." While the DDoS attacks haven't been confirmed as a single attack as of Monday, despite some speculation, some cinephiles couldn't help but point out the obvious comparison between the two.
There's a #DDoS attack thats shutting down cellphone carriers... anyone else getting Live Free Die Hard vibes? pic.twitter.com/JUJDaKD0wb— 🖱 (@robshitposting) June 15, 2020
prevnext
Are we under cyber attack?— .. (@Torreboho) June 15, 2020
Are we living an alternate version of, Live Free or Die Hard?
Where’s Bruce Willis when u need em???😫🧐
Wow, we are going through some weird moments....DDoS
Just like Live Free or Die Hard https://t.co/ylts9O4ZiN— Ahankar Sharma (@AhankarS) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Fire sale?— USAF Vet - working class warrior (@Falcaopods) June 15, 2020
Live free or die hard reference for the non-movie buff crowd. pic.twitter.com/OxG1FLxcf9
This whole #DDoSAttack in the US has me worried and reflecting on die hard 4 time to send in the only man who can#DDoS pic.twitter.com/CsVQPPoRwB— Danny Seals (@thedannyseals) June 15, 2020
prevnext
Watch the movie “Live Free or Die Hard” these DDoS attacks remind me of this movie— John Wick’s Nephew (@WhiteBoiCorey) June 16, 2020
In my effort to reference Live Free or Die Hard, one of my favorite movies, whenever I can...
The US is currently under a fire sale, man! pic.twitter.com/M3KI78PmdN— Emilio (@EmilioEmm) June 15, 2020
prevnext
Cyber attack would probably be worst than a virus, imagine hospitals without power or tech?
Remember in Die Hard when they attacked the power plants? That would be wild— Danny Shabo (@FCB_Danny) June 16, 2020
So, I saw this movie called Live Free or Die Hard once.... https://t.co/9nO1RGt0lf— Money Is The Cheapest Form of Reparations (@SirKoper) June 15, 2020
prevnext
This is some Die Hard 4.0 shot
We need John McClane!!— DC (@DCinVA15) June 15, 2020
Anyone else think there is a firesale going down a la Live Free or Die Hard? Cell providers down, banking issues, pandemic, social upheaval...seriously, just get me fuckin John McClane already. pic.twitter.com/RVlU41Nqnw— zylb (@dChuckZylb) June 15, 2020
prev
Ain’t this the plot to Die Hard 4? https://t.co/14QgHwY9Eu— Thunderlicious (@cpettway79) June 15, 2020