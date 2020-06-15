Instagram Is Down for Loads of Users Right Now Amid Widespread Provider Issues

A variety of technical issues affected everything from Instagram to T-Mobile on Monday. Amidst reported outages across T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, many Instagram users reported that they were not able to access the social media site. While it's unclear if there is any correlation between Instagram being down and the reported network outages, one thing is for certain — users on social media were none too pleased to see that their favorite photo-sharing app was down at one point.

According to Screen Rant, users began noticing that Instagram was down on Monday afternoon. The publication reported that these issues seem to stem from the mobile version of Instagram, meaning that those who are accessing the site via a browser have been largely unaffected by any technical problems. Screen Rant reported that users on Twitter have utilized the "#InstagramDown" hashtag in order to explain the issues that they have encountered. For some users, the app is constantly crashing while others have noted that it works until they click on their profile image.

Since Instagram is down, many individuals have turned to Twitter in order to get in touch with others amidst these technical issues. And just like Screen Rant shared, users flocked to Twitter in order to express their frustrations over Instagram being down.