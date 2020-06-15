T-Mobile Customers Vent Frustrations Amid Widespread Outages

An apparent DDoS attack on the U.S. on Monday caused a handful of social media sites to become inaccessible, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitch. However, the fact that it seems to have also impacted T-Mobile is causing some of the most noteworthy reactions online.

The DDoS attack was confirmed by a handful of tracking sites on Monday and later addressed by the covert online group known as Anonymous. While the source of the attack is still unknown, the group had speculated that China could be involved. The attacks are designed to flood a website or online service with inquiries, overwhelming the system and rendering the site inaccessible, which in this case rendered T-Mobile's cellular network unusable. Neville Ray, T-Mobile's President of Technology, provided updates to customers on Twitter, assuring them that they were working to solve the outage.

Teams continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the voice & messaging problems some are seeing.

Data services are now available & some calls are completing. Alternate services like WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, Facetime etc. are available. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/uQiGSAFEAH — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

The attack also comes in the middle of an already eventful 2020, which has seen a global pandemic and massive Civil Rights protests. Given the widespread outage, a number of T-Mobile customers do what's often done in scenarios like this: head to Twitter and vent their frustration.