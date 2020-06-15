T-Mobile Customers Vent Frustrations Amid Widespread Outages
An apparent DDoS attack on the U.S. on Monday caused a handful of social media sites to become inaccessible, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitch. However, the fact that it seems to have also impacted T-Mobile is causing some of the most noteworthy reactions online.
The DDoS attack was confirmed by a handful of tracking sites on Monday and later addressed by the covert online group known as Anonymous. While the source of the attack is still unknown, the group had speculated that China could be involved. The attacks are designed to flood a website or online service with inquiries, overwhelming the system and rendering the site inaccessible, which in this case rendered T-Mobile's cellular network unusable. Neville Ray, T-Mobile's President of Technology, provided updates to customers on Twitter, assuring them that they were working to solve the outage.
Teams continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the voice & messaging problems some are seeing.— Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020
Data services are now available & some calls are completing. Alternate services like WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, Facetime etc. are available. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/uQiGSAFEAH
The attack also comes in the middle of an already eventful 2020, which has seen a global pandemic and massive Civil Rights protests. Given the widespread outage, a number of T-Mobile customers do what's often done in scenarios like this: head to Twitter and vent their frustration.
T-mobile got people out here blowing their phone like an NES cartridge. #TMobile pic.twitter.com/6EZuqid6tV— ItsNotYou...its me (@ActionJaxxon84) June 15, 2020
Me thinking I missed my T-Mobile payment. pic.twitter.com/65TL44uJ4C— Soul (@Soul_The_God) June 15, 2020
So T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon are out all across the nation because, apparently, we’re under a cyber attack???? Yeah sounds about 2020. pic.twitter.com/Qec0x056QF— ColdHearted (@apimpslifestyle) June 15, 2020
T-Mobile is down but I wouldn’t know because nobody calls or texts me pic.twitter.com/EmN3nMuMCe— Isaiah 👑 (@isaiassuazo223) June 15, 2020
literally everybody who got t-mobile rn #TMobiledown pic.twitter.com/VWK36DZ5F3— big cat (@cooolascat) June 15, 2020
Me opening twitter to find out why my T-Mobile is not working pic.twitter.com/cSfII60GLo— Luel (@LuelMM) June 15, 2020
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint are down. There can be only one explanation. pic.twitter.com/w4UA4JdtJJ— The LAOdest Voice (@TheLAOdestVoice) June 15, 2020
T-Mobile really got me using this shit rn #TMobiledown pic.twitter.com/JUNPu40KgY— mina (@xminaar) June 15, 2020
T-Mobile, Facebook, and others trying to stop the DDoS attacks pic.twitter.com/nLztO6cKrU— Tyler Mills🧢🤘🏻 (@tylermills151) June 15, 2020
#instagramdown T-Mobile Verizon AT&T Down Ddos
Everyone: how we will communicate.
Postman Right Now: pic.twitter.com/2GG5kwJoGQ— #HowFootballSavedHumans (@HowHumans_) June 15, 2020
When T-Mobile went down but you didn't notice because you're always on wifi pic.twitter.com/WPO9J3K5Ok— Craft Jensin (@Melissa60764842) June 15, 2020
All the T-Mobile slander is void. It’s a DDOS attack pic.twitter.com/zxE7PCgGuA— steve (@stvvvo) June 15, 2020