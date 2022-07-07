A popular cookie sold at Target stores nationwide has just been recalled after the cookies were found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers. J&M Foods has recalled hundreds of bags of Lavender Shortbread Cookies after a packaging mixup resulted in the product actually being the incorrect cookie, meaning the cookies have undeclared allergens and pose a health risk to those with soy and egg allergies.

The recall only affects Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread Cookies. According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the cookies were available for purchase in 7-ounce bags at Target stores nationwide. The recalled cookies can be identified through the UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and Lot Code BB 18-Apr-2023, both of which can be found on the bottom of each package. Images of the recalled cookies can be found by clicking here. Approximately 1,464 units are affected by the recall.

J&M Foods initiated the recall after a "consumer contact" alerted the company to a packaging mixup. Per the recall notice, which was also shared to Target's website, "a select number of the Lavender Shortbread Cookies were erroneously packed with Chocolate Chip Cookies. As a result, the packaging does not list the presence of a possible allergen (soy or eggs)." Both soy and egg allergies are common food allergies. Soy allergies often begin in infancy with reactions to soy-based infant formula, according to the Mayo Clinic. While most children outgrow soy allergy, some carry the allergy into adulthood. Egg allergies, meanwhile, are one of the most common allergies for children related to food. Symptoms of an allergic reaction include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. Signs and symptoms of a food allergy typically develop within a few minutes to hours after eating a food containing the allergen. In rare instances, an allergic reaction may cause anaphylaxis – a life-threatening reaction. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported in connection to the recalled cookies to date.

Due to the serious risk the cookies pose to some consumers, those with soy and egg allergies should not consume them. Consumers can contact Target at 1-800-440-0680, or J&M Foods at 1-800-264-2278 for a refund. J&M Foods said Target has been notified and has removed the product from their store shelves and online. In a statement on its recall page, Target said, "at Target, our purpose is to help all families discover the joy of everyday life. It is who we are, how we work, and what we value. Our guests, your safety, is our highest priority."