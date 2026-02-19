Sheriff’s Office in Nancy Guthrie Case Has Its Own Reality Show

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s abduction isn’t the first time the Pima County Sheriff’s Office has stepped into the spotlight.

The sheriff’s office, led by Sheriff Chris Nanos, is the subject of its very own reality TV show, Desert Law, which airs Wednesdays on A&E at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, speaks to the media on February 3, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. He was answering questions about the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie.(Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

“When the blistering Arizona sun finally sets over Tucson’s Sonoran Desert, the temperature drops — and the crime rises,” the Desert Law logline reads. “With elite access to one of the largest sheriff’s departments in America, Desert Law follows the high-intensity work of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department — its patrol deputies, DUI unit, and night detectives — as they cover more than 9,000 square miles of rugged terrain, taking on the trouble that thrives after dark.”

The description continues, “Immersed in the pressure and danger of policing the desert night, the series captures a world where the spirit of the Old West still lingers and the fight for order never ends.”

Play video

Desert Law, which premiered in January, filmed its first two seasons in 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and a third season of the series has yet to be announced. Nanos does not appear on the show, but reportedly coordinates with producers.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has faced criticism for its handling of the investigation into the abduction of TODAY show journalist Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, although Nanos has denied reports of the office’s poor coordination with the FBI.

Nancy was last seen at home on Jan. 31 and reported as missing the next day. No suspect in her kidnapping has been officially identified, but last week, the FBI released images and videos of a hooded and masked person who was recorded tampering with Nancy’s doorbell camera on the morning of Feb. 1.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

The suspect has been described by authorities as a man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build who was carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

On Wednesday, Nanos revealed during an interview with NBC’s Liz Kreutz on TODAY that the glove that appeared to match those worn by the masked suspect that had been found two miles away from Nancy’s house did not contain DNA that matched any known person.

“I think this was an individual who had a target, for whatever reason, and he has made it tough,” Nanos said. “But I’ve got some pretty tough investigators, too.”

Law enforcement has encouraged anyone with information regarding Nancy’s abduction to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME.