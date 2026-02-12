US Olympian Gets Engaged After Boyfriend Proposes at the Finish Line

Olympic gold medalist Breezy Johnson ended her time at the 2026 Winter Olympics with another ring!

Less than a week after the 30-year-old alpine skier won the gold medal in the women’s downhill race at Milano Cortina 2026, her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, proposed after her final race on Thursday.

While Johnson wasn’t able to finish the women’s Super-G after crashing during the race, she was met with a huge surprise at the finish line when Watkins dropped to one knee and pulled out an engagement ring.

Johnson said yes through tears as the crowd cheered the newly-engaged couple on, and she later showed off her ring, which features a curved silver band and a blue gem, as well as a piece of wood Watkins gave her that was inscribed with the Taylor Swift lyrics, “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy,” from her song “The Alchemy.”

Watkins told NBC after the proposal that he had been planning the big moment for a year but that it had “gone above and beyond our wildest imagination.” Johnson admitted that she thought Watkins might propose at the games, saying that she “may have told him that I just always kind of had the dream of getting engaged at the Olympics.”

Asked if she had dreamed of getting engaged at the same Olympics in which she also won a gold medal, she responded, “I mean, that was my hope!” The athlete went on to add, “But it’s definitely a lot more crazy with everything just happening all at once, and the reality of it is so different than the way you imagined, and so much better.”

Gold medalist Breezy Johnson of the United States celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the alpine skiing women’s downhill at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 8, 2026. (Photo by Fei Maohua/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Watkins chimed in that he was “really hoping that I could get in the finish area and do it the way I wanted. And it turned out we could, and we’re just super excited.”

The couple then shared their plans to spend the evening celebrating with family and friends in Cortina before heading to Livigno, where other Olympic competitions are being held.

“There’s nothing better than doing well and having somebody to share it with,” Johnson gushed.

Following her engagement, Johnson took to Instagram to share photos of the proposal and her ring. “Hey guys… meet Connor! My ex boyfriend! And current fiancé!!!” she joked in the caption. “Thank you to everyone who made this moment possible. It was everything I ever dreamed of. Kind of like Connor!”

The comment section was filled with congratulations, including a special message from Swift herself. “‘Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me,’” she wrote, once more quoting “The Alchemy,” adding, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!”