Cookies Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

Consumers are being advised against eating certain cookies after the fan-favorite pastries were found to pose a severe health hazard. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on June 23 that multiple brands of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been recalled due to metal contamination.

The notice lists four specific items as being affected by the recall, Including Irene's Bakery's Ginger Cookies and Oatmeal Choc Chip Cookies, which were both available in an eight-piece count. The recalled Ginger Cookies have the code "Best Before 2022.JN.16 005046" on the product and the UPC "0 624461 11117 6." The Oatmeal Choc Chip Cookies, meanwhile, feature product code "Best Before 2022.JN.16 005046" and the UPC "0 624461 11115 2." Also included in the recall are Ginger Cookies and Oatmeal Choc Chip Cookies sold individually with no brand name, code, or UPC. The full list of recalled products can be found by clicking here. The products were sold in British Columbia.

Per a statement from the CFIA, the cookies were "recalled due to pieces of metal," meaning the cookies pose a hazard to consumers. As such, the recalled cookies should not be eaten. The cookies should also not be sold, served, or distributed. The CFIA has listed the recall as a Class II recall, meaning, "a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a product may cause temporary adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The cookie recall comes amid a more expansive recall impacting certain fruit products. Canadian health officials have identified raspberries as being possibly contaminated with norovirus, a highly contagious viral illness that commonly spreads through food or water. Symptoms of a norovirus infection – diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, low-grade fever, and muscle pain – typically occur 12 to 48 hours after exposure an typically last one to three days. However, while most people recover without treatment, some people, such as young children, older adults, and those with other medical conditions may require medical attention.

Following an initial recall of Mantab Inc.'s Below Zero brand whole, frozen raspberries, several other recalls have been initiated. On June 18, consumers were alerted to a recall of Revive Organics, Inc.'s smoothies and oats due to possible norovirus contamination in raspberries. A recall of Alasko brand IQF Whole Raspberries followed just days later. Angelo's Italian Market Inc. has since recalled Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelatois due to norovirus contamination fears.