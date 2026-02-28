Lucy Wilde Has Died

Military members discovered fitness personality Lucy Wilde dead in her residence earlier in February, according to YorkshireLive.

Paramedics pronounced Wilde, who had a following on TikTok sharing fitness videos and content about life in the Welsh Guards, dead on Feb. 5. Authorities discovered her deceased in her room at Warminster Garrison, a military base in in Wiltshire, England, after she missed a roll call and inspection.

Lucy Wilde in a Jan. 10 TikTok (Credit: TikTok / lucywildefit)

The matter is “now under formal investigation,” per the YorkshireLive report, but “her death is not being regarded as suspicious.” Authorities have still not made her cause of death public, as of a Feb. 13 inquest hearing.

Prince William, who once met Wilde during visit with the Welsh Guards, was among those paying tribute to the late social media personality.

“It was with immense sadness that I learned of Cpl Lucy Wilde’s death,” Prince William said. “I remember our meeting during her time with the Welsh Guards, where her warmth and compassion were unmistakable. She served with courage and distinction as a medic and sought always to help others. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

Welsh Guards’ announcement of Wilde’s death also heralded her character and work with the military.

“She was known for her calmness under pressure, tireless care for others, and unwavering commitment to her role,” Welsh Guards statement read in part. “That commitment was seen most clearly during a mass casualty incident in the Falklands, when a Troop Carrying Vehicle overturned leaving a number of Welsh Guards injured. Lucy was first on the scene and worked relentlessly to treat casualties and ensure every Guardsman was accounted for and safe. Her actions that day were nothing short of outstanding, and she was rightly commended for her courage and professionalism.”