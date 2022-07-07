Chocolate Chips Recalled

Consumers of a specific chocolate chips are warned of a recall in Canada. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

Days after the chocolate chip cookie recall, other food recalls were issued in the area. Certain Enjoy Life brand bakery products were recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic. The products of the recall include Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, Chewy Bars – Chocolate Chip and Caramel, Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip and Banana, and Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley. The recalled products were sold nationally and online and should be thrown out immediately or returned to the location where they were purchased.

The same week as the bakery brand recall, TWA Fungi brand King Oyster Mushroom were recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled product was been sold in British Columbia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories in the area.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can make consumers severely ill, depending on the individual. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk