Even More Fish Products Recalled

Even more fish products are being pulled from store shelves after South El Monte, California-based company 888 Food Company recalled a number of fish products this month. The recall follows Yumei Foods USA 's recall of more than 9,000 pounds of Siluriformes products. However, while that recall was initiated due to import issues, the new fish recall is in response to an undeclared allergen, with 888 Food Company finding through an investigation that "the formulation of an ingredient was changed to include eggs," which was not declared on the product and resulted in one consumer complaint of an anaphylactic reaction.

A recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website on June 15 alerted consumers that the compant has recalled Ho King Fish Ball, Ho King Fried Fish ball, Giai Phat Fried Fish Loaf, Giai Phat Fried Fish Cake, Giai Phat Fish Ball, Giai Phat Fried Fish Ball, Giai Phat Featherback Fish Ball, Giai Phat Fried Featherback Fish Ball, Giai Phat Shrimp Ball, and Giai Phat Cuttle Fish Ball after company 888 Food Company received a consumer complaint of anaphylactic reaction. The recall affects varying lot numbers, a list of which can be found here, that can be located at the upper right corner of the plastic bag. The recalled products were mainly distributed in California through distributor and direct delivery to retail stores, though small portions were also distributed to retailers in Indiana and Illinois.

One of the most common allergies for children related to food, according to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms often begin showing a few hours after eating eggs or foods with eggs and can range from mild to severe, and in some cases, may cause anaphylaxis – a life-threatening reaction. Due to the risk these products pose to some consumers, those with an egg allergy are advised not to eat the recalled fish products.

Although the FDA has shared two recalls of fish products in the span of just a few days, the fish recalls have extended past just the U.S. market, with health officials in the U.K. also warning consumers against consuming certain fish products. On June 7, Waitrose recalled Waitrose 2 British Hot Smoked Rainbow Trout Fillets due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeria, a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. The recall came as the Food Standards Agency, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and Food Standards Scotland continue to investigate a listeria outbreak linked to smoked fish that was first announced in April.