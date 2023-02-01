More Than 2.5 Million Pounds of Canned Meats Recalled

More than 2.5 million pounds of Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. The recall, which affects products sold at retailers nationwide including Kroger and Walmart, was issued due to packing defects that may result in food contamination.

The recall includes a variety of products, including Armour Star Chicken Vienna Sausages, Armour Star Vienna Sausage Original, Armour Star Potted Meat, Armour Star Vienna Original, Armour Star Vienna Sausage Barbeque Flavored, Armour Star Vienna Sausage Bourbon BBQ Flavored, Armour Star Vienna Sausage Jalapeno, Kroger Vienna Sausages, Goya Vienna Sausages, Prairie Belt Vienna Sausage, Hargis House Potted Meat, Grace Chicken Vienna Sausage, and Great Value Vienna Sausage, among several others. The products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023 and shipped to retail locations nationwide, where they were sold under various brand names and in various package sizes. Products included by the recall bear establishment number "P4247" on the product cans. Several "Best By" dates are included in the recall. A complete list of the recalled products, including product images and identifying features, can be found by clicking here.

The recall is due to a packaging defect, which was discovered when Conagra Brands noticed spiled and leaking cans at the company's warehouse from multiple production dates. A subsequent investigation "determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans." Foodborne pathogens, which include salmonella, E. coli, and botulism, among others, can cause illness in those who consume contaminated products. While many people are able to recover from these illnesses – common symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever – in some cases, illness can be severe and require hospitalization. Some may even result in death, with the young, elderly, pregnant women, and other at-risk groups at most risk of severe illness.

Although the FSIS confirmed that there have been no confirmed reports adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products, the FSIS said it is "concerned that some product may be on retail shelves or in consumers' pantries." Consumers who purchased the recalled canned meats and poultry products should not eat them. These products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.