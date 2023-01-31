More Than 50,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Sausage Recalled

Your next charcuterie board may be missing a key component after more than 50,000 pounds of charcuterie-style sausage was recalled. Daniele International LLC issued the recall for 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products due to potential listeria contamination, according to a Jan. 29 post to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.

The recalled meats were sold under the brand names Fredricks by Meijer Spanish Style Charcuterie Sampler Tray, Boar's Head Charcuterie Trio, Colameco's Primo Naturale Genoa Uncured Salami, Colameco's Primo Naturale Black Pepper Uncured Salami, Gourmet Selection Sopressata, Capocollo, Hard Salami as well as and Del EL Duca's Sopressata, Coppa & Genoa Salami; Calabrese, Prosciutto & Coppa; and Salami, Uncured Pepperoni & Hard Salami. The products were produced on various dates from May 23, 2022, through November 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide, where they were sold in sizes ranging from 6-oz to 12-oz plastic trays, from December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023. Numerous sell by dates are included in the recall, and affected products bear the establishment number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The complete list of recalled products, including sell by dates and product images, can be found by clicking here.

The recall was issued after routine inspection activities discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on surfaces in which the product came into contact, per FSIS. Listeria monocytogenes is the bacterium that can cause listeria infection, a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk. In some cases, it can be fatal.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions at this time, the FSIS said it remains concerned the recalled products could be in consumers' refrigerators. Due to the health risk the RTE sausage products pose, the FSIS urged consumers not to eat the recalled products, which should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. In a statement to PEOPLE, Chris Bowler, CEO of Charcuterie Artisans, said, "While we are confident our products were produced safely, and while we have not received any consumer complaints regarding this concern, we support the decision to issue a recall of potentially impacted products out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers. We remain committed to providing great food experiences for our charcuterie-loving customers living across the country."