Chocolate-Covered Nuts Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

Several popular SkinnyDipped snacks are at the center of a new recall due to a potentially life-threatening concern. The Seattle-based company recalled its SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews after a raw ingredient in the chocolate was found to have the presence of an undeclared peanut allergen, according to a Jan. 20 notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

Both of the recalled products were sold in 3.05-ounce package sizes in retail stores nationwide from January 8, 2023 to January 20, 2023. The recalled SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews have UPC 8-51562-00841-2 and either a Best By date of 05/05/2024 or 05/06/2024. Lot codes B23005 and B13006 are affected. The recall also includes SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds with UPC 8-61297-00030-8. Affected lot codes are B22354, B12355, B22355, and B12354, with Best By dates 04/20/24, 04/21/24, 04/21/24, and 04/20/24 affected. Both the lot code and best buy information can be found on the back of the package in the lower right corner. No other products are included in the recall.

In a notice shared to its website, SkinnyDipped explained they were "notified by a supplier that an undeclared peanut allergen was found to be present in a raw ingredient in the chocolate used to produce a limited number of the above products." This means that these products pose a potentially severe health risk to those with a peanut allergy. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy usually occur within minutes after exposure and can include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. According to the Mayo Clinic, peanut allergy is the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

SkinnyDipped said that no allergic reactions have been reported to date. However, due to the potentially life-threatening risk the recalled products pose, consumers have been advised against eating the products. These products should instead be discarded, and any packaging can be kept to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. SkinnyDipped confirmed that the recall "is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," adding in a statement, "The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain the number one priority of SkinnyDipped. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to both our consumers and retail customers."