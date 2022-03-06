Sweet Treats Recalled Due to Allergy Risk, FDA Says

Coffee cake fans might want to hold off on taking that first bite. Last week, the Third Synthesis Inc. DBA Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery issued a voluntary recall for freshly-baked treats because the labels did not include allergen information. The recall covers various flavors of coffee cakes and paczkis produced between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23.

The labels on the cakes and paczkis’ packaging did not declare egg, milk, and wheat ingredients. People with an allergy or sensitivity to one or all of these ingredients could have dangerous reactions if they eat these products. The affected coffee cakes expired on Feb. 28, while the paczkis expired on Feb. 26.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The affected products were distributed and sold in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to the company’s statement, published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. Coffee cakes are sold individually in aluminum trays with plastic dome lids, while the paczkis are sold in four-packs in plastic clamshells. The full list of UPCs and varieties can be found on the FDA’s website. The FDA also published photos of the products.

No illnesses related to the recall have been reported. Any products consumers may have that are past the expiration date should be thrown out. The recall was launched after the company discovered the allergen statement was not included on the label due to a computer error. The mistake was fixed for products made after Feb. 23. Consumers can call Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery at 773-283-4430.

The FDA has shared many recalls related to label mistakes. In November 2021, Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt recalled some packages of its Mango Greek Yogurt flavor because the packages did not note the yogurt included egg ingredients. In late January, Conagra Brands recalled two Wish-Bone salad dressing flavors because they may contain egg in the product, but there was no warning.

People with food allergies can face serious symptoms when exposed. Some symptoms include tingling or itching in the mouth; hives; swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body; wheezing or trouble breathing; abdominal pain; diarrheal nausea; or dizziness, according to the Mayo Clinic. About 8% of children under the age of 5 and up to 4% of adults face food allergies.

“For some people, an allergic reaction to a particular food may be uncomfortable but not severe,” notes the Mayo Clinic. “For other people, an allergic food reaction can be frightening and even life-threatening. Food allergy symptoms usually develop within a few minutes to 2 hours after eating the offending food. Rarely, symptoms may be delayed for several hours.”