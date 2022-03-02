Kids Toy Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard

A popular children’s toy has been recalled after it was found the product contains higher levels of lead than what is legally allowed. The Adam the Apple Children’s Stackable Toys, sold by Stack ‘Em Up Books, are at the center of a recall issued on Feb. 9 impacting hundreds of products.

According to a US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall report, the recall affects Adam the Apple Children’s Stackable Toys. The products were manufactured in India and have 15 wooden pieces with a story written on each piece. When stacked, the pieces measure about 6 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide and look like a happy-faced red apple with a leaf atop. The recalled products have the phrases “Adam The Apple,” “By Chris Bayon,” and “Illustrated by Patrick Carlson” written on the leaf.

The product has been recalled after it was found that “surface paint on the wooden toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban.” Lead is a toxic substance that, when exposed to large amounts, can lead to lead positing. Mayo Clinic notes that lead poisoning can be difficult to detect, and signs and symptoms typically don’t appear until dangerous amounts have accumulated. Symptoms of lead poisoning include joint and muscle pain, headache, abdominal pain, and mood disorders, among others. Infants, young children, and a developing fetus is at higher risk, as it can face even more dangerous side effects by chronic exposure, including learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores. Children with lead poisoning may experience irritability, loss of appetite, vomiting and seizures, among other symptoms. The CPSC recall said no incidents or injuries were reported in connection to the recall.

About 200 of the affected products were sold online and at the Philadelphia Gift Show. The product was priced at $25 and was available from June 2021 through November 2021. Consumers who purchased the product are being urged to immediately take the toys away from children. Consumers can contact Stack ‘Em Up Books to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled product. Consumers that purchased the product at www.stackemupbooks.com or the Philadelphia Gift Show will receive a full refund once they return the product. Those with questions regarding the recall can contact the company at 267-987-3328 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at contact@stackemupbooks.com, or online at www.stackemupbooks.com/pages/cpsc-voluntary-recall-information.