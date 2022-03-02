Bathroom Product Recalled Due to Risk of Electrocution

Before getting a start on your morning routine, you should make sure your bathroom items are safe to use. A popular hairstyling tool has been recalled due to the risk of electrocution. According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), several BrushX Hot Air Brushes are at the center of a new recall due to a potentially life-threatening flaw.

The recall affects roughly 100,000 units of the styling tools, which help to “detangle, dry and volumize your hair” in one step. The impacted products include the BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer — also called the BrushX One — and the BrushX Gen.2 hot air brushes. Both products were distributed in the United States between April 2, 2020, and August 16, 2021, and sold exclusively on the BrushX website, according to the company. The styling tools were sold in black and black/pink color combinations. CSPS’ recall notice revealed that the “recalled hot air brushes do not have an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to the user if it falls into water when plugged in.” The company further explained that the brushes have a “not waterproof” symbol to the left of the CE mark on the rear of the brush. The company said no injuries have been reported.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At BrushX, what matters the most is you. Our team takes product safety very seriously and always strives to provide the best customer experience and maintain the highest standards for our products,” BrushX said in a statement. “Therefore, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) we are voluntarily recalling the BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer, also called the BrushX One, and the BrushX Gen.2 hot air brushes, as these products lack a required safety feature; an immersion protection device integrated into their electrical plugs, posing an electrical shock hazard to the user if the product is immersed in water while plugged in. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with this recall. We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience this may cause you and appreciate your ongoing loyalty and support.”

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are being urged to immediately stop using the styling tool. They are also being asked to destroy the products by unplugging the unit and then cutting its cord. After doing so, consumers can email a photo of the destroyed product to BrushX at replacement@mybrushx.com to receive a free, upgraded replacement product. BrushX said it is currently in the process of directly contacting consumers who purchased the recalled hot air brushes.