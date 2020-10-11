Chris Christie Leaves Hospital One Week After Entering Due to Positive Coronavirus Test

✖

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been released from the hospital following his positive coronavirus diagnosis one week prior. Christie was one of the many names tied to Donald Trump and the outbreak of COVID-19 at The White House over the past two weeks.

The former presidential candidate in 2016 tested positive like many others after attending the nomination ceremony for potential SCOTUS justice Amy Coney Barrett. He also was one of the few who aided Trump with debate prep ahead of the first debate between the president and former Vice President Joe Biden. According to CNBC, Christie was discharged from Morristown Medical Center on Saturday.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week," he wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week."

Christie spent the week coping with the virus and had been given anti-viral remdesivir. This is the same drug that Trump was given during his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center. The former governor initially announced he was checking into the hospital as a precaution due to his asthma.

Christie is one of many that attended the event at The White House to later test positive for the coronavirus. This includes White House aide Hope Hicks, Stephen Miller, Sen. Mike Lee, Kellyanne Conway and Sen. Thom Tillis. Details about who else has tested positive and the last time the president tested negative have been murky, with the administration refusing to give solid details on the president and others at the event.

Trump marked his Saturday with a campaign event on White House property, including a crowd of paid attendees and others that did not practice social distancing while lining up for the event. President Trump's status has been questionable since his release from Walter Reed earlier in the week. According to reports and details shared by Trump's medical team, the president was given an experimental antibody treatment before being flown to Walter Reed for hospital treatment. Trump praised Regeneron's drug, calling it a "cure" in videos that followed his return to The White House.

"It's a cure and I'm talking to you today because of it," he said on Twitter. "And, you know, because I think I could have been a ... bad victim. I fit certain categories that aren't so great. ... I'm telling you this is a total game-changer."