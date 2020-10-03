Chris Christie, Former Governor, Checks Into Hospital Following COVID Diagnosis as a Precaution

✖

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie checked himself into a hospital on Saturday afternoon, shortly after revealing that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Christie posted about his diagnosis on Twitter, then informed reporters from CNN that he was going to the hospital. The politician is in a high-risk category for the virus.

Christie and his doctor reportedly decided that he should be under constant observation in a hospital due to his medical history and conditions that could make his coronavirus serious. That includes asthma, obesity and age. Christie said that he had a slight fever and felt "achy" on Saturday afternoon, but that he was well enough to drive himself to the hospital. His breathing is also reportedly alright, but he is starting the resmdesivir treatment now.

Christie revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday, writing: "I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition."

Critics showed little sympathy for Christie on Twitter, reminding him of his own statements on the virus from back in May. At the time, Christie said that Americans were "gonna have to" accept a large amount of coronavirus deaths to evade an economic catastrophe. Now that Christie's life is on the line, some are posting similarly callous things under his tweet.

Christie is one of several public figures to catch the coronavirus shortly after coming into close contact with President Donald Trump. Christie helped Trump prep for the presidential debate on Tuesday, then helped cover the debate for ABC News. After Trump revealed that he had tested positive for the virus on Friday morning, Christie sought a new test.

Other new coronavirus cases include First Lady Melania Trump, senior White House adviser Hope Hicks, and Republican senators Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Many of these figures, including Christie are under fire for flouting coronavirus safety precautions over the last few months. The Trump family pointedly refused to wear masks at the debate on Tuesday, and now critics are wondering if they put everyone in the venue at risk by doing so.

Trump remains in the hospital at the time of this writing. So far there is no word on when he or Christie might be discharged.