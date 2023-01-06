Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials

Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) alerted consumers to the recall in a Dec. 30 notice. The recall only affects Sanders' Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels weighing 1.02 kg with UPC 0 35900 27686 6. However, multiple Best Before dates are included in the recall – December 12, 2023, December 13, 2023, December 14, 2023, December 15, 2023, December 16, 2023, December 17, 2023, December 19, 2023, December 20, 2023, December 21, 2023, and December 22, 2023. The products also feature code 2263 IMP1. The recalled chocolate candies were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador. No other products are included in the recall.

The CFIA gave the recall a Class 3 classification. This classification is reserved for those recalls where "there is a low risk that consuming the food may result in any undesirable health problems. This class also includes food that do not pose a health risk, but that do not comply with legislation." The recall was due to the presence of plastic pieces in the recalled products. The CFIA advised that the products should not be used, sold, served, or distributed

The Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels recalls is just the latest sweet treat recall to affect Canadian consumers. Just days earlier on Dec. 24, the CFIA informed consumers in a notice that that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans were recalled. The recall was given a Class 1 classification, the highest classification that can be given, meaning that there was "a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death," as the recalled coffee beans contained undeclared milk. The presence of undeclared allergens can cause life-threatening reactions to consumers allergic to those ingredients. Another recall was issued for the same reason on Dec. 30 for Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark. In both instances, the CFIA advised that the recalled products should be discarded or returned to the location where they were purchased.