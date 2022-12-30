Yogurt Recalled Due to Undeclared Nut Allergen

Culture Fresh Foods has recalled its Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Plain Yogurt Alternative due to the presence of one of the nine major food allergens, almonds. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an undeclared almond-based product is actually present in the 24-ounce yogurt, which is not mentioned on the product label. Consuming the food item might result in a life-threatening allergic reaction for those with almond allergies or sensitivity. It is possible to develop food allergies without warning at any point in one's life. Itching in the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath are some symptoms associated with allergies to tree nuts like almonds.

The recall notice does not state if any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company or FDA due to eating this yogurt. Stamped on the label is the UPC number 7-13733-03918-5, with the lot code 2002. The product is also called True Goodness by Meijer Oat-Based Plain Yogurt Alternative. Immediately discontinue the use of this product if you think it may pose a health risk. The FDA says you can return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a refund. U.K. Yogurt foodies may remember the last major recall for the dairy product, which occurred back in September. Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt was recalled by the Food Standards Agency – the U.K. equivalent of the U.S. FDA or USDA. Co-op pulled the flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."

According to the FSA, Co-op accidentally paired a Toffee Yogurt base with the lid for a Lemon Curd flavor, causing this oversight. As a result of this mix-up, the wrong ingredient label could result in health problems for those who are allergic or intolerant to eggs. Regarding the action that Co-op took, the FSA said, "Co-op is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organizations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product." Co-op's official statement on the matter reads, "We apologize for any inconvenience caused." If you need to contact Co-op regarding this yogurt recall, you can email customer.coreline@coop.co.uk or call 0800 0686 72 7.