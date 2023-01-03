Coffee Bean Recall Spreads

Consumers who thrive on that boost of energy and a dab of that sweet-sweet flavor should think twice before reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled after undeclared milk was discovered in the product, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

Per the CFIA's notice, the recall pertains only to The Chocolate Lab's Chocolate Coffee Beans. The recalled product was packaged in a 100-gram size and features UPC 7 03355 52587 6 and a Best By date of 23 MR 22. No other products are included in the recall, which seems to mostly affect consumers in Canada, where the products were available to purchase in the provinces of Alberta and Ontario. The recalled coffee beans were also sold online.

The recall was initiated after it was determined the products may contain milk, an ingredient that was not declared on the label. One of the most common food allergies in children, symptoms of a milk allergy differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Mayo Clinic notes that "milk is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis."

Due to the health risk the product poses, the CFIA gave the recall a Class 1 classification, the highest classification that can be given. A class 1 recall means "there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death." The CFIA noted, however, that "there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product." The agency advised consumers not to eat the recalled coffee beans, also noting that the product should not be served, used, sold, or distributed. The product should instead be returned to the place of purchase. The CFIA added that it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products" and "verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace."