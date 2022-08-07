Chocolate Milk Recalled

A Colorado dairy recalled its chocolate milk drink last week due to an undeclared allergen. Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont, Colorado discovered that some of its Famer's 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints may include egg, which was not listed on the labels. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs could have serious allergic reactions if they consume the drinks.

The recall covers pinks with the code date of Aug-22 and plant code #08-66. They were distributed to stores in Southern Colorado, including Pester/Alta locations in Penrose, Canon City, and Florence. The recalled pints were also sent to Roller's Donuts & Pastry Shop in Canon City, Kwik Ship in Pueblo West, Messa Lagrees Grocery, and Parkview Medical Center Coffee Station in Pueblo.

The Farmer's 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk is bottled in a food-safe, single-trip, polyethylene plastic pint container with a black top. The label with the product's name is wrapped around the bottle. Click here to see the label on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

A product containing egg was processed with the same filler used to process the chocolate milk, Royal Crest Dairy said in a statement on Aug. 5. After the mistake was discovered, the company launched the voluntary recall. Customers who already received the affected product were contacted. "Preventative actions have been taken including a better labeling of the product tanks to prevent human error and additional employee allergen training," the company said.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue yet. Consumers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can also call Royal Crest Dairy's quality lab at 303-722-2272 ext. 333.

An egg allergy is among the most common food allergy in children. The side effects can be visible within a few hours after eating eggs, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some of the symptoms include skin inflammation; hives; nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; digestive symptoms (like cramps, nausea, and vomiting); and asthma signs. In rare cases, eggs can cause anaphylaxis, a severe reaction that requires immediate medical treatment. Signs of anaphylaxis include constriction of airways, rapid pulse, abdominal pain, and shock. Parents are advised to speak with their child's doctors about any egg allergy reaction, no matter how mild.