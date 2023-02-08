Children's Robes Sold at Amazon Recalled Due to Burn Hazard

A number of children's robes sold on Amazon have been recalled amid concerns they post serious injury hazards. The robes, available in various prints and sizes, were recalled on Feb. 2 after it was determined they "fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which posted four separate recalls.

The first recall affects approximately 5,000 100% polyester plush fleece hooded children's robes, which were sold exclusively online at www.amazon.com from June 2021 through August 2022 for between $11 to $17 in sizes 5 through 12 years in blue, pink with brown polka dots, and white with dinosaurs. The recalled robes feature two functional front pockets, a sewn-in side seam belt, and a two-sided internal side seam label that states, "Fabric: 100% Polyester Fiber, Washing Instructions Wash by machine, Do not bleach" with the size on one side, and "Do not dry clean, Wash separately, Made in China" on the other side.

An additional 2,000 children's robes sold online at www.amazon.com from August 2020 through June 2022 for between $16 and $25 were also recalled. The recalled robes are 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 3T through 14 Years in various prints and colors, including black, gray, rose, pink, white, dinosaur, blue, and green. The robes feature a sewn-in side seam belt, a hood, two functional front pockets, and may have been sold with matching slippers. Robes affected by the recall feature a side seam label stating, "Fabric:100% Polyester, Washing Instructions. Wash by hand, max washing temperature 104℉, Do not bleach, Flat dry, max iron temperature 230℉, Do not dry clean, Wash Separately, Slight color fading is normal, and Made in China."

A third recall affects about 350 units of Betusline Official Apparel children's robes, which are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 12 months to 18 months, 110(3Y), 130(5Y), 150(8Y), and 170(12Y). The robes, also sold exclusively on Amazon from January 2022 through April 2022 for between $22 and $28, have a strawberry print and a sewn-in side seam belt, two front pockets and a hood. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment's size. Also issued on Feb. 2 was a recall affecting about 3,000 units of 100% polyester robes sold exclusively online at Amazon from January 2022 through June 2022 for between $14 and $17. These robes were sold in sizes 2T through 10 years and in colors and prints including blue, plaid, red rose, blue shark, green dinosaur, and white dinosaur.

In all four recalls, no injuries were reported. However, it was determined that the recalled robes did not meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, making them a risk of burn injuries to children. Due to this, consumers have been advised to immediately take the products away from children. Consumers can contact the importers (ChildLikeMe, BTPEIHTD, Betusline Official Apparel, and SGMWVB) to receive a full refund.