Children’s Music Toy Recalled ‘Due to Choking and Suffocation Hazards’

A popular children’s toy sold at Crate & Barrel has been recalled after it was found to pose “choking and suffocation hazards” to young children. The home decor store on Wednesday, March 9 voluntarily recalled the Crate & Barrel Be the Band Music Sets after it received several reports of the product breaking.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission noted in a recall notice that the company received a total of six reports “of broken or unscrewed maracas.” According to the company, the maracas included in the playset can break or become unscrewed and release the metal beads inside. Those metal beads pose a potential choking and suffocation risk to young children. Thankfully, Crate & Barrel received no reports of injuries in relation to the product.

The company sold approximately 620 units of the Be the Band Music Sets. The music sets were sold online at www.crateandbarrel.com from September 2021 through January 2022 with a price tag of about $200. The recalled product was manufactured in China. The recalled product is intended for use by children ages three and up and includes a table about 19 inches in height by 26 inches wide. The set includes drum pads and sticks, cymbals, maracas, and xylophone keys. Consumers can identify the product through the SKU number, which is 346895 and is located on a label on the underside of the table.

Crate & Barrel is encouraging consumers to immediately stop the use of the Crate & Barrel Be the Band Music Sets. Those who purchased the product should contact the company “for instructions on how to receive a refund in the form of a $20 store credit for the maracas.” The company said it is currently in the process of “contacting all known purchasers directly.”

The Be the Band Music Sets recall follows the Adam the Apple Children’s Stackable Toys’ voluntary recall of Stack ‘Em Up Books. In early February, the company recalled the popular children’s toy after it was found the product contains higher levels of lead than what is legally allowed. A recall notice explained that it was found that “surface paint on the wooden toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban.” Lead is a toxic substance that, when exposed to large amounts, can lead to lead positing. Not long before that, a toddler coat made by SHEIN was recalled due to the risk of lead exposure. In both of those instances, no injuries or illnesses were reported.