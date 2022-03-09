Target Recalls Hazardous Product After 78 Incident Reports

A tennis table sold at Target has been recalled after the manufacturer received numerous reports of injuries. The Escalade Sports Avenger Tennis Table has been recalled after it was found to pose a “fall hazard.” The recall was issued in February by Escalade Sports after it received 78 reports of the table collapsing. Of those reports, four included reports of minor injuries of scratches and bruises.

More than 5,000 units were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from September 2021 to November 2021, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website. The recall involves the Escalade Sports Ping-Pong T8482F 4-piece AVENGER Table Tennis Table, which, when extended, measures 108 inches long by 60 inches wide and measures 60 inches long by 22 inches wide when folded. The recalled product also includes a mesh net that is 60 inches in length and “PING-PONG” painted on the tabletop. The product’s model number is located on the underside of the table tennis top printed on a white label. According to Target’s recall notice, the tennis table features the Target Item Number 088-05-1366 or the Online Item Number 82138582.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tennis tables and contact Escalade Sports for a free repair kit and installation instructions or a full refund,” the notice notes. “Escalade Sports requires consumers to cut the net in several places, disassemble the table, and provide pictures to receive a refund. Consumers should not return the recalled tables to Target and should contact Escalade Sports for repair or full refund.

Consumers who purchased the product should complete the “Recall Form” found here. Those with questions or anyone requiring further assistance can contact Escalade Sports by either calling 1-866-556-2755 from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday or emailing customerservice@escaladesports.com.

The recalled table tennis marks the latest recall of a product sold at Target. The retail chain’s recall page shows at least seven recalls issued this year along with products ranging from general merchandise to grocery and other products. The most recent recall was issued at the start of March and impacts Fitbit Ionic Smartwatches. Fitbit issued the recall after it was determined that “the lithium-ion battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard.”