Toddler Coat by Popular Brand Gets Recall Over Risk of Lead Exposure

A coat made for toddlers was recalled in Canada because the product contains higher levels of lead than legally allowed in products sold there. The Toddler Girl Ruffle Trim Double Breasted Polyurethane Trench Coat made by SHEIN was recalled last week, according to Health Canada. The recall came over two months after CBC News published an investigation into toxic chemicals in clothing marketed to children.

The recall was posted on Health Canada’s website on Dec. 7. The coat in question has an SKU of skouter03201013819. It contains a dangerous level of lead, which is toxic if ingested, especially for children. Some of the effects of lead exposure include anemia, diarrhea, serious brain injury, vomiting, convulsions, and coma. Lead exposure can also have dangerous effects on the liver, kidneys, heart, and immune system. Lead builds up in the body, so ongoing exposure of even small amounts can be dangerous.

There have been no reports of injuries related to the coat in Canada and the U.S., as of Oct. 29. Eleven of the coats covered in the recall were sold in Canada between October 2020 and September 2021, Health Canada’s advisory board said, reports CBC News. Anyone who has the coat is advised to throw it out and contact SHEIN for a refund.

In early October, CBC News‘ Marketplace reported that dangerous levels of lead and other chemicals were found in many of the children’s, adult’s, and maternity clothes they sent to the University of Toronto for study. The report included the SHEIN coat, which was found to have almost 20 times the amount of lead Health Canada legally allows in clothing for children. A SHEIN purse had over five times the amount of allowed lead.

“This is hazardous waste,” Miriam Diamond, an environmental chemist and professor at the University of Toronto, told CBC News. “I’m alarmed because we’re buying what looks cute and fashionable on this incredibly short fashion cycle. What we’re doing today is to look [for] very short-lived enjoyment out of some articles of clothing that cost so much in terms of our … future health and environmental health. That cost is not worth it.”

SHEIN removed the coat and purse from its website, the company told CBC News. They plan to stop working with suppliers of the affected products. “We are committed to continuous improvement of our supply chain,” the company said.

Health Canada learned of the CBC News investigation on Oct. 1. Diamond praised the recall but told CBC News last week it was only a first step in the right direction. There is still a concern that other “fast fashion” retailers are selling dangerous products. “How many other products on the market exceed health-based regulations or have elevated levels of chemicals of concern for which we don’t have regulations?” she told CBC. “How can Health Canada prevent sales of these products when sales are done online without the company’s presence (and accountability) in Canada?”