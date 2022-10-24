Chicken Breast Recalled

A chicken dinner may be out of the cards this week after health officials issued a new urgent warning advising consumers against eating the popular product. A chicken breast product has been recalled in the UK over the possible presence of uncooked chicken. The recall, shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), was issued on Oct. 20 as Iceland recalled Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast.

At this time, the recall seems to be limited in scale, as it only affects a single product. The recalled product is Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast, which was available to purchase an 800-gram size. The recalled chicken product features a Best Before date of "17 June 2023." No other Best Before dates or pack sizes are included in the recall, which does not affect any of the company's other chicken products. The recall notice did not say where the product was available for purchase. A photo of the recalled product can be viewed by clicking here.

The recall was issued after it was determined the Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast may contain raw, uncooked chicken, making it unsafe to eat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), consumption of undercooked chicken can lead to foodborne illness, also called food poisoning. Raw chicken is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria. Chicken should be cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165°F, and raw chicken and its juices should be kept away from ready-to-eat foods, like salads or food that is already cooked. The CDC also states that "if cooking a microwaveable meal that includes frozen raw chicken, handle it as you would fresh raw chicken. Follow cooking directions carefully to prevent food poisoning."

Due to the various health risks associated with consuming undercooked and raw chicken, health officials in the UK have advised consumers not to eat the recalled Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast. The recalled product should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. In a point-of-sale notice, the company called the recall a "precautionary measure," adding that "only the Best Before Date listed in this notice is affected." Amid the recall, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.