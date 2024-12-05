Walmart Product Recalled for Putting Children at Risk: CPSC Recalls Nerf Bike Helmets

Children’s bike helmets sold exclusively at Walmart have been recalled because they fail to meet federal guidelines for helmet safety. On Nov. 21, Todson Inc. recalled Nerf Barrage Helmets after it was found they do not comply with the retention system requirements and pose a head injury risk to children, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled helmets were at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from January 2022 through May 2024 for about $30. They have a blue and orange exterior with black straps and an orange buckle. “NERF” is printed in white lettering on the sides, while Model 6011 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. The recalled helmets re size medium. The recall only impacts helmets with lot number (LOT#) BC01BJ01-200623 and reference number (REF#) 5382-BL and LOT# BC01BJ01-111521 and REF# 4970-BL. The lot number and reference number can be found on the label on the inside of the helmet. The recall affects approximately 6,500 helmets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recalled Nerf Barrage Youth Bike Helmet; Photo Credit: CPSC

According to the CPSC, the helmets, which were manufactured by Jingzhou Taike Sports Equipment Co. Ltd and imported by Todson Inc., are being recalled because they “do not comply with the retention system requirements of the mandatory federal safety regulations for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.” Todson Inc. further explained that “this recall is being conducted due to the helmet failing a test performed by the CPSC. Within this test, the helmet strap failed a test related to extreme heat and cold.”

Due to the safety risks associated with helmets, consumers have been advised to immediately stop using them. Consumers can contact Todson Inc. for a full refund and destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps. A photo can then be sent to the recalling firm by email at NerfHelmetRecall@Todson.com and the helmet can be disposed of.

In a statement on its website, Walmart says “Walmart and Sam’s Club are committed to the health and safety of our customers and members and to providing products that are safe and compliant, all supported by our health and wellness, product safety, and food safety professionals. In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs.”

Addressing the recall, Todson Inc. said, “We apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause… Thank you for your understanding on this matter. We regret this situation and assure you that we are taking the necessary steps to prevent its recurrence.”

The full recall notice can be found at the CPSC website. A full list of the latest CPSC recalls can be found here.