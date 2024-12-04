Urgent Greens Recall Issued After Thanksgiving Holiday

Just days after families came together to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, a staple food item has been recalled. On Monday, Georgia-based company Baker Farms recalled its 16-ounce bags of Baker Farms Curly Mustard greens after the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes in Texas, according to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The impacted bags were packaged on Nov. 4 and distributed between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9, according to the notice. The greens were packaged in clear plastic bags and sold to distribution centers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas with a sell-by date of Nov. 21, 2024. Both the best-by date and production code (bak144-6806) are located on the front of each package. The recall affects bags with UPC 8 13098 02018 4. No other bagged greens are included in the recall. Photos of the recalled greens and its packaging can be found here.

Baker Farms initiated the recall on Dec. 2 after the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the company on Nov. 29 that the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium that can cause listeria infection. Although no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the recalled greens, the CDC notes that listeriosis is a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Those at highest risk include young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune. In rare cases, it can be fatal. It’s estimated that 1,600 people are infected with Listeria each year in the United States, with an estimated 260 people dying from the infection.

Due to the health risks associated with listeria contamination, consumers who purchased the recalled Baker Farms Curly Mustard have been urged not to consume the product. The recalled greens should either be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Baker Farms (844) 761-2244 Monday – Friday 8:00 am–5:00 pm EST.