Tortilla Strips Recalled

Packs of tortilla strips are being pulled from store shelves in 22 states due to a potentially life-threatening packaging mix up. Sugar Foods on Nov. 22 issued a recall of its 3.5-ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style because of potential wheat contamination, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall only impacts Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style. The recalled product was sold in 3.5-ounce pouches with UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and vest by date of June 20, 2025. The tortilla strips were distributed between Sept. 30, 2024 and Nov. 11, 2024, and shipped to distribution centers in 22 states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Images of the recalled tortilla strips can be viewed in the FDA notice here.

The recall was prompted after a consumer on Nov. 19 notified Sugar Foods that a bag of its tortilla strips actually contained Crispy Onions. Sugar Foods’ Crispy Onion Strips contain wheat, an ingredient that is not listed on the label for the tortilla strips, meaning the product “the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” to those who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat.

According to the Department of Agriculture, wheat is among the “Big 9,” the nine leading causes of food allergies identified in the country, alongside milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame. Per the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction to wheat typically develop within minutes to hours after eating something containing wheat and can include itching or irritation of the mouth or throat, hives, nasal congestion, headache, difficulty breathing, and cramps, nausea or vomiting. In rare cases, wheat allergy can cause anaphylaxis, life-threatening allergic reaction.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the recalled tortilla strips, according to the FDA notice. However, due to the health risks associated with the product, Sugar Foods has advised that consumers who purchased the product either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact the Customer Care Department at Customerfeedback@sugarfoods.com or (322)240-6676 with any questions.