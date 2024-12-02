Christmas Ornament Recalled Due to Mold Issue

The holiday season is in full swing, but as families begin to decorate Christmas trees, a spot on the tree may be left empty after thousands of Hallmark Keepsake Christmas tree ornaments were recalled. The company recalled its Star Wars-themed Christmas tree ornament of Cad Bane – a character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett voiced by Corey Burton in the Disney+ series – after receiving more than a dozen complaints about mold growth.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Hallmark received 16 consumer complaints about the ornaments having mold on them when they were taken out of the box. It was later discovered that the brown paint on the exterior of the ornament making up Cad Bane’s outfit and hat didn’t fully dry before packaging, allowing for mold to grow on the exterior surface of the ornament. Per CPSC, the mold growth poses the “risk of respiratory issues to consumers due to mold exposure.”

Due to the health risk associated with the ornament, Hallmark issued a recall of the Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornaments featuring the Cad Bane character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. The ornament features the Duros bounty hunter wearing a brown hat, brown jacket, brown pants, a green face, and blue cuffs, and measures about 4.5 inches tall and 1.5 inches wide. The ornament was sold in a collectible and reusable white storage box with red accented sides and code 2199QXE3341 printed on the bottom of the box at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online at Hallmark.com for about $22 from September 2024 through October 2024.

Issued on Nov. 14, the recall impacts approximately 11,000 units, CPSC said. Although no injuries have been reported at this time, CPSC advised that consumers who purchased the recalled ornament to stop using them immediately. The ornament should be returned to a local Hallmark Gold Crown store, or consumers can follow the return instructions online at www.hallmark.com to receive a postage paid shipping label for a full refund. Consumers will receive a full refund in the form of original payment.

In a statement on its website, Hallmark says it is ”committed to the quality and safety of its products. When a voluntary safety recall is announced, we work closely in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and we strongly encourage our customers to participate.”