Granola Bars Recalled Because They Could Contain Pieces of Metal

It may be time to check your pantry. Several varieties of MadeGood granola bars sold nationwide by retailers including Amazon and Walmart are being voluntarily recalled due to a “very small risk” that products may contain pieces of metal, according to the company and a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Chicago-based parent company Riverside Natural Foods Inc. issued the recall on Dec. 9, impacting granola bars that were produced between January and November 2024 and distributed to stores throughout the U.S., Canada, and internationally. The recall impacts a variety of MadeGood granola bars, including Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars, and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars. The best-by dates range from 2025 to 2026. The full list of recalled products, as well as the bars’ product UPCs and best-by dates, can be found here.

MadeGood said the recall was being made “out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the well-being of our valued customers” after it was discovered that the products may contain pieces of metal.

“The piece of metal is a small, flat brush bristle, and highly unlikely to be present in our products,” the company said. “We received seven complaints out of the hundreds of millions of bars sold, and no injuries have been reported.”

An “extensive investigation… identified the source of the issue in the manufacturing process.” Riverside Natural Foods Inc. said “the company has remediated the issue and tested the new processes to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated.”

MadeGood is encouraging anyone who may have purchased the product to “check the UPCs and expiry dates on the packaging against the potentially affected items.” Consumers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them and instead return them to the store where the items were purchased for a full refund. MadeGood added that it is “working with retailers to ensure all recalled products are promptly removed from shelves.” Consumers with questions can contact he MadeGood Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.