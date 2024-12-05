McDonald’s E. coli Outbreak Update Released by CDC

The McDonald’s E. coli outbreak is over, according to the CDC. The outbreak was linked to onions found on the popular quarter pounder burger and resulted in 104 cases, 34 hospitalizations, and one death across 14 states. The investigation began in late October.

After an intense investigation, all evidence of the outbreak pointed to the onions. The fast food chain reported that state and federal testing of the beef patties came back negative.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To prevent a further spread, McDonald’s implemented preventative measures by removing slivered onions from Quarter Pounders from McDonald’s in Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming, and portions of Iowa, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Food safety experts revealed why onions were susceptible to contamination. Food safety lawyer Bill Marler and food scientist Bryan Quoc Le told USA Today, “Since onions are served fresh, they can become adulterated with E. coli through fecal contamination, which can occur through wastewater, water in the growing area, fertilizer and the proximity of the growing area to livestock.”

E. coli symptoms typically show up three to four days after exposure and can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting lasting approximately five to seven days. While some strains of E. coli naturally exist in human and animal intestines, other types can cause severe illness when consumed through contaminated food or water.

Now, the CDC wants to educate everyone on how to protect themselves from E. coli. They suggest to wash all hands, utensils, and surfaces often, as well as rinse fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting, or peeling. Keeping food that won’t be cooked separate from raw meat, poultry, and seafood to avoid cross-contamination is key. When cooking, use a food thermometer to ensure food is cooked at the proper temperature to kill any germs. Refrigerate perishable food within 2 hours and thaw food in the refrigerator.