Bob Evans Issues Concerning Recall

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. customers have been made aware of a recall. The U.S. Food and Safety Inspection Service issued a statement announcing that the company recalled 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber. The products were produced on Sept. 8, 2022. Per the report, 1-lb. chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code XEN3663466 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25 are those that the company is urging not to consume. They were shipped nationwide. FSIS says they received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.

As of the Oct. 21 report, there have been no confirmed reports of any consumers having any health-related issues as a result of consuming the product. adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They are advised to throw the items away or return them to the store in which they were purchased. FSIS takes recalls seriously and takes the necessary precautions to ensure the product is no longer available to consumers.

There have been several food recalls in recent weeks. A Denver company recalled boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies, which could cause moderate to severe, and sometimes deadly, reactions to consumers allergic to peanuts. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is was warning on the packaging.

On Oct. 11, the Michigan-based company Craftology issued a voluntary recall of one of its pasta salad products. The recall stemmed from a previously announced recall from Lipari Foods due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, with there being concern that cashews, a tree nut, maybe in the products.