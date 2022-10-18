Boxes of Cookies Recalled

A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.

Hammond's Candies of Denver announced the recall of its 5-ounce Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies packages on Oct. 17. The packages were sent to retailers nationwide and made available through mail orders, according to the notice published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue yet. Click here for an image of the recalled product.

The recalled product is sold in printed cardstock boxes with UPC 6 91355 89889 5 and Hammond's item number CK15008. The text "Best By 6/29/2023A" is printed on a sticker on the lower-right corner of the back of the box. Consumers who bought the recalled product should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Devon DeVries at Hammond's Candies at 1-888-226-3999.

The issue was traced back to a packaging error. During a routine product check, Hammond's Candies discovered that a peanut-containing product was packed in the Salted Caramel Cookies packaging by mistake. "Further investigation has determined the root cause to be a temporary failure of the manufacturer's packing and product release process," Hammond's said in a statement.

This was not the only cookie-related recall issued this week. Nestle recalled its Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling because the product could contain white plastic pieces. The recalled product was made between June and September and was sent to retailers in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. No other refrigerated Nestle Toll Hosue cookie dough products are affected by the recall.

There was also a major cookie dough recall in July. Sweet Loren's of New York voluntarily recalled a single lot code of its 12-oz. Swebsiteugar Cookie Dough packages because they could contain traces of gluten even though the packaging claims it is gluten-free. The recall only affected packages with "Lot Code AF22 115, Best By Date 12/1/2022" printed on them. The product was sold in 26 states and in Washington, D.C.